“Lie After Lie” Continues To Make Channel A History As It Soars To New All-Time Ratings High

“Lie After Lie” has damaged its personal report for the best drama viewership scores in Channel A historical past!

On September 25, the suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon soared to new heights with its highest viewership so far. Based on Nielsen Korea, the eighth episode of “Lie After Lie” scored a median score of 4.5 p.c nationwide and 5.1 p.c within the Seoul metropolitan space.

Not solely do the scores mark a brand new all-time excessive for “Lie After Lie,” however additionally they managed to interrupt the hit drama’s personal report for the best scores ever achieved by any Channel A drama so far.

In the meantime, SBS’s “Alice” loved an increase in viewership from its earlier episode the evening earlier than, scoring common nationwide scores of seven.0 p.c and eight.7 p.c for its two components.

KBS 2TV’s new weekend drama “Home made Love Story,” which aired its third episode final evening, held robust because the most-watched drama of the night with common nationwide scores of 19.7 p.c and 23.0 p.c for its two components.

OCN’s “Lacking: The Different Facet,” which resumed airing after a one-week hiatus, scored a median nationwide score of three.0 p.c, whereas tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” scored a median score of seven.2 p.c for the evening.

Lastly, JTBC’s new romance drama “Extra Than Buddies” scored a median nationwide score of 1.4 p.c for its second episode.

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “Lie After Lie”!

