“Lie After Lie” Continues Winning Streak With No. 1 Ratings

On October 16, the record-breaking drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon efficiently defended its place on the prime of its time slot. In line with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of “Lie After Lie” scored a mean nationwide score of 5.6 p.c, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels.

JTBC’s new romance drama “Extra Than Pals” scored a mean nationwide score of 1.3 p.c for its fifth episode, whereas within the public broadcast community realm, SBS’s sci-fi motion thriller “Alice” scored common nationwide rankings of 6.4 p.c and seven.4 p.c for its two components.

