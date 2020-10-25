“Lie After Lie” Finale Achieves Record-Breaking Ratings + “Begin-Up” Soars To New All-Time High

Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” ended with a bang final evening!

On October 24, the hit drama closed out its run by smashing its personal report for the very best viewership scores achieved by any drama in Channel A historical past. Based on Nielsen Korea, the collection finale of “Lie After Lie” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 8.2 %, simply beating its earlier report of 6.4 % from the evening prior.

SBS’s “Alice” additionally loved a rise in viewership for its last episode, which scored common nationwide scores of seven.0 % and 9.1 % for its two elements.

In the meantime, tvN’s new drama “Begin-Up” achieved its highest viewership so far with its third episode, which scored a mean nationwide ranking of 4.8 %.

OCN’s new thriller thriller “Search” scored a mean nationwide ranking of two.3 %, with JTBC’s “Extra Than Buddies” trailing at 1.1 % for the night.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday evening with common nationwide scores of 21.2 % and 25.1 % for its two elements.

Did you tune in to the finales of “Lie After Lie” and “Alice”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Supply (1) (2)