“Lie After Lie” Previews Serious Meeting Between Yeon Jung Hoon And Kwon Hwa Woon

Within the upcoming episode of Channel A’s “Lie After Lie,” Yeon Jung Hoon and Kwon Hwa Woon will have interaction in a critical dialog!

The suspense-romance drama stars Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a girl who places her life on the road with a harmful lie with a view to be reunited together with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of a watch – and through her imprisonment for her husband’s homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

Yeon Jung Hoon performs Kang Ji Min, a reporter who unknowingly adopted Ji Eun Soo’s daughter Kang Woo Joo (Go Na Hee). Kwon Hwa Woon takes the position of Kim Yeon Joon, knowledgeable golfer who’s in love with Ji Eun Soo.

Spoiler

Beforehand on “Lie After Lie,” Kang Ji Min opened up his coronary heart to Ji Eun Soo and accepted her confession. Simply after they had been growing into lovers, he came upon she was his daughter’s organic mom. Betrayed by the reality and damage that she had simply been utilizing him, he demanded she by no means come close to him and his daughter once more.

On October 3, the drama launched new stills of Kang Ji Min and Kim Yeon Joon. The 2 characters are sitting throughout from one another at a restaurant with stiff and critical expressions. Kang Ji Min appears suspicious of Kim Yeon Joon’s intentions, and Kim Yeon Joon’s eyebrows are furrowed in silent desperation.

Within the preview for tonight’s episode, Kim Yeon Joon declared he would keep by Ji Eun Soo’s facet and assist her. So it looks as if he’ll reveal the reality with a view to restore Kang Ji Min’s religion in her once more.

“Lie After Lie” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)