“Lie After Lie” Ratings Double For 2nd Episode; “Alice” And “Lacking: The Other Aspect” Both Hit New All-Time Highs

Channel A’s new drama “Lie After Lie” is on the rise!

On September 5, viewership rankings for the brand new suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon greater than doubled for its second episode. In line with Nielsen Korea, the second episode of “Lie After Lie” scored a median nationwide score of two.6 %, marking a major soar from its premiere the evening earlier than.

OCN’s “Lacking: The Other Aspect” has additionally been having fun with an increase in viewership with every new episode. The third episode of the brand new mystery-fantasy drama starring Go Soo and Ahn So Hee scored a median nationwide score of three.zero % and a peak of three.6 %, marking its highest rankings to this point.

“Lacking: The Other Aspect” additionally carried out effectively with the important thing demographic of viewers ages 25 to 49, amongst whom it scored a median nationwide score of two.four % and a peak of two.Eight %.

SBS’s new sci-fi motion thriller “Alice” equally achieved its highest rankings but with its fourth episode final evening. The newest broadcast scored common nationwide rankings of 8.7 % and 10.6 % for its two elements, setting a brand new private report for the drama.

tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” stayed sturdy, scoring a median nationwide score of 6.5 % and a peak of seven.four % for the evening. The drama additionally carried out effectively with the important thing demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, amongst whom it scored a median score of three.four % and a peak of three.Eight % nationwide.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Swish Pals” ended on a excessive notice: the collection finale of the thriller drama scored a median nationwide score of 5.1 %, an all-time excessive for the present.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continued its reign because the most-watched weekend drama, scoring common nationwide rankings of 27.four % and 32.6 % for its two elements.

