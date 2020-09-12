“Lie After Lie” Sets New Record For Highest Drama Ratings In Channel A History

Simply three episodes into its run, “Lie After Lie” has already made Channel A historical past!

On September 11, “Lie After Lie” efficiently continued its streak of seeing its viewership scores rise considerably with every new episode. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the brand new suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon scored a mean nationwide score of three.1 p.c for its third episode.

Not solely does the determine mark an all-time excessive for the drama, however it has additionally set a brand new document for the very best viewership scores achieved by any drama in Channel A historical past.

In the meantime, SBS’s new sci-fi motion thriller “Alice” scored common nationwide scores of 6.eight p.c and eight.1 p.c for its two elements, making it the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the evening.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of “Lie After Lie”!

Watch “Lie After Lie” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Alice” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)