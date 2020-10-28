“Lie After Lie” Star Lee Yoo Ri Talks About The Dangers Of Filming Action Scenes, Acting With Yeon Jung Hoon, And More

A latest interview with the actress Lee Yoo Ri revealed her ideas on fascinating factors associated to her newest drama, “Lie After Lie.”

Lee Yoo Ri is understood to be knowledgeable that provides her absolute every little thing in each function and efficiency. Even on KBS 2TV’s present “Enjoyable-staurant,” she suffered an arm damage that had followers nervous.

In Channel A’s Friday-Saturday drama “Lie After Lie,” which aired its final episode October 24, she performed the character Ji Eun Soo. From scenes portraying home violence to the hazard of being murdered, taking over this function got here with a fair proportion of intense moments.

In a phone interview with Newsen, Lee Yoo Ri shared particulars on a time she nearly encountered one other damage whereas filming. She stated, “In a single scene, there was a second when my head was hit whereas preventing over powdered milk within the jail. Not solely was I shocked, however the employees members have been shocked as nicely. When now we have an motion scene arising, we do quite a lot of rehearsals in order that we don’t get harm. Even after we are cautious, typically you continue to get harm. It jogged my memory to be much more cautious.”

Lee Yoo Ri additionally commented on her expertise working with fellow forged member Yeon Jung Hoon. The two had already labored collectively in 2003 by performing as a couple within the collection “Yellow Handkerchief.”

Their sturdy friendship naturally led to nice chemistry each onscreen and offscreen. Lee Yoo Ri said that as a result of they’re so shut, the two talked about performing as siblings for his or her subsequent undertaking to correctly seize their dynamic.

“Lie After Lie” began with viewership rankings of 1.2 % and ended with a bang by reaching 8.2 % on its final episode. When requested what might need been the elements that helped with the drama’s success, Lee Yoo Ri credited the cliff hangers on the finish of every episode and the blending of genres, particularly mellow and suspense.

When requested about her choice of work, she talked about that she tends to work on a brighter undertaking after a darkish one, and vice versa. She defined that switching forwards and backwards is an outlet for her stress and a strategy to preserve herself captivated with work.

