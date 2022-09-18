Lies of P Director Takes Pride in Bloodborne Comparison, Sets Deadline for Release

Choi Ji-Won has also specified in an interview the chapters that the game will have and its current development status.

One of the games that made the most impression at Gamescom 2022 was Lies of P, an action RPG with a souls-like approach very similar to that seen in Bloodborne. We did not know until now the opinions of the developers regarding the comparison with the work from FromSoftware. In this case it has been your managerChoi Ji-Won who has given many details of various aspects around the title

I am a huge fan of Bloodborne. I am humbled by the simple fact that we are named alongside Bloodborne with our artChoi Ji-Won, director de Lies of PChoi Ji-Won gave an interview to the Gamereactor medium where he is proud of the comparison with Bloodborne: “I am a big fan of Bloodborne myself. Therefore, I am honored by the simple fact that we are named together with Bloodborne with our art. It’s an honorIn addition to that, he has also revealed the window of launch: “We hope that it will be released no later than summer 2023“, revealed Ji-Won.

He has also taken the opportunity to clarify the development status which is Lies of P: “Right now the development is at the 70%. In the demo you can play the first two chapters, but there are seven more that you will discover in the full version”. He also talks about his release on Game Pass: “We also appreciate the reception to the announcement of Xbox Game Pass”.

Lies of P will arrive in the summer of 2023, will have 9 chapters and is currently 70% developedThe director admits (laughing) that Round8 Studio are working hard: “We are throwing the rest without sleeping so that the game reaches the fans.” Ji-Won also appreciates the great interest of users in his title: “We did not expect all this interest and the darling we’re getting right now. So we’re excited.”

It should be emphasized that in Gamescom 2022 could be played to the title, something about which he laments for those players who have not tried it: “We feel very bad for all the people who have to queue for hours to try it and maybe they end up leaving without having been able to play it, but that also motivates us to make a better game”.

Lies of P will arrive at the latest in summer 2023, at least it is the intention of its director. It will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One arriving on the day of salida a Xbox Game Pass. Recently, both its minimum and recommended requirements were revealed and its authors clarified why its narrative is based on the story of Pinocchio.

