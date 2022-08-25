Lies of P shows off its difficult souls-like combat in a new gameplay from Gamescom 2022

During the Opening Live Night it was revealed that the Round8 Studio game will be released in 2023 and will come to Xbox Game Pass.

The Opening Live Night has had numerous news from the world of video games, but perhaps one of the most celebrated surprises was the confirmation that Lies of P would arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day 1. And, to keep the expectations of the community very high, the Gamescom 2022 has not missed the opportunity to teach a new gameplay with some of the delivery fighting.

As shared by IGN in a video that you can see at the beginning of this news item, Lies of P reaffirms its Dark Souls or Bloodborne-style mechanics with scenarios and enemies located in strategic positions, which will undoubtedly increase the difficulty of the game. As can be seen in the gameplay, this will make the protagonist die many times and, therefore, you must repeat the area to recover his corpse.

Leaving aside the actual combat, this preview of Lies of P also introduces the modifications that Pinocchio, the main character, can carry on his arm. This will allow us to change weapons and, as a result, will help us find the style of play that best suits our preferences and abilities. Beyond this, it is worth noting that the video also shows other elements known to fans of soulslike, such as harmful conditions that will increase the complexity of each situation.

Although we still don’t have a release date for Lies of P, its authors have already set it for sometime in the 2023. We will be attentive to all the information related to this game to discover new details of your experience, since it has managed to capture the interest of players with an action RPG proposal that has the classic Pinocchio as its central figure.

