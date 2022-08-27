Lies of P, the 6 keys to Pinocchio’s disturbing Bloodborne

There were many of us who followed the trail of “Pinochoborne”, but his presence at Gamescom has catapulted him to a new plane of media importance after a trailer that left everyone speechless at Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live. What are the keys to Lies of P, the Soulslike inspired by the story of Pinocchio?

No es solo Lies of P: It is a magical year for the Pinocchio fan. To the reinterpretation of the Disney classic with Zemeckis and Tom Hanks at the helm for Disney + is added an animated review of Carlo Collodi’s story with Guillermo del Toro directing the film for Netflix. Because yes, the story adapted by Walt Disney in the first half of the 20th century is sweetened if we compare it with the original narration by the Italian journalist, and that Pinocchio killed the cricket in the Italian story is a subject treated ad nauseam when comparing the vision of the father of Mickey Mouse with the original stories that inspired his films. But do you know what is good about the video game review of the story of Pinocchio that concerns us today at 3DCase? That if the work of the Italian journalist admitted a nice twist to the American, can also admit a twist to the disturbing to the Korean. That’s where Lies of P comes in, the twisted production that will take good old Pino to look for Gepetto in a post-apocalyptic automaton hell. It is true that there are many games that have a good idea behind them and end up failing in what is playable, but there are already many samples of the software that make us think that Round 8 Studio has something really cool on their hands.

What are the keys that we already know and what are the ones that we don’t know but are exciting with Lies of P? We review the strengths behind the content shown at Gamescom and the various interviews the team has already given in recent weeks. Are we looking at the video game that does justice to the story of the wooden boy in the territory of the video game?

From Korea with love – The developers of Lies of P

Round 8 Studio was not a well-known studio until now. Based in South Korea, his most important work before Lies of P was a collaboration with Bandai Namco for Xbox One called Bless Unleashed, an open world MMORPG in which we hunted down a series of monsters and battled against other players online . It was nothing important, but it allowed him to start working on what would be his next great video game. Its director, Ji Won Choi, was part of the last Gamescom opening gala to collect the award for the most anticipated PlayStation game. The work, however, will also be released on PC and Xbox, giving way to Xbox Game Pass from its very premiere.

Pinocchio, a doll that seeks to be human

Pinocchio’s search for humanity is intrinsic within the character himself and it will not be different in Lies of P. Our protagonist will be an automaton built by Gepetto who will have to look for his “father” through the decaying city of Krat while abandoning his artificiality in pursuit of embrace the humanity desired by its creator. Another of Pino’s interesting elements is in his arm, the Slave Arm, to which up to eight different weapons can be applied. With the other arm he will be able to carry a weapon. At the moment it has been announced that there will be up to 30 base weapons that can be combined with each other, which will allow up to 100 different options with which to launch Krat in search of the craftsman.

Humanity’s search depends on their lies

What would Pinocchio be without the lies? Apparently, the mechanism that will bring him closer to humanity will be tricks, which instead of making him grow a nose (something that will not happen in the game) will bring him closer to being a real boy. How? As the developers have shared, there will be conversations with characters in which deceiving them will take us further away from artificiality, but not much more has been specified about it. The ending to be unlocked will depend on these decisions made in the conversations with the characters. For now there are three confirmed endings, but it seems that the developers could reserve some surprise about it.

Krat, the city of Lies of P, a hell of automatons

Krat, “the city of the future”. We have few clues, but it seems that the city was born with the aim of becoming a paradise for humans and automatons and failed miserably in its mission. The trail of humanity is dotted with corpses in its streets and with some survivors who seem willing to make life impossible for Pinocchio. What awaits us in its corners? You can expect a circus, an amusement park and who knows what they have in store for Monster. Can you imagine a twisted vision of the entrails of a shark or a whale as the final level? The limit is the sky… or the guts of the aquatic mammal. It is known that the areas visited will change as the game progresses with different weather conditions that will completely change the scenery.

A twisted twist to the already twisted Pinocchio universe

The most recent trailer seemed to show us the haunting Fairy Godmother from Lies of P, also a small preview of the cricket, which seems to act as the protagonist’s familiar. A mysterious man also appears in the trailer, but his counterpart in Collodi’s story has not been confirmed. The best? That we have not yet seen the Fox and the Cat (Honest John and Gideon in the Disney movie), the puppeteer Stromboli, the children of the Island of Wonders or, naturally, Monster. The options are endless in the characters, but also in the scenarios; What will the Stromboli theater be like? Or the transformation into a donkey of the protagonist? Can we expect hangings by the fox and the cat as in the original story?

His appearance Souls is not casual

Ji Won Choi has never been hidden Regarding Lies of P’s Bloodborne skin: It’s made with the intention of drawing players’ attention. The battle system looks deep and promising, with different endings depending on Pino’s humanity and ten final bosses. The similarities between Lies of P and the Miyazaki games will not be merely superficial.: throughout Krat, between section and section, we will have a kind of bonfires that will allow us to continue our advance. Will the Round 8 Studio video game be able to live up to the best Dark Souls imitators or will it be just another one of the bunch?