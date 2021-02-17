Liesl Copland Named Participant Exec VP of Content material, Platform Strategy

Participant has tapped Endeavor Content material veteran Liesl Copland to step into the newly established position of govt vice chairman of content material and platform technique, the place she shall be tasked with designing and implementing how the corporate’s movie and TV slate matches into the worldwide distribution infrastructure.

Copland will oversee all gross sales and information the corporate’s strategic choices for all properties, working cross-functionally with exec VPs of narrative movie Anikah McLaren and Robert Kessel, and senior VP of world tv Miura Kite.

“Participant is an unbelievable firm each within the content material it creates and the broader service it supplies to the worldwide society as a complete,” stated Copland. “I’ve been lucky all through my profession to have the ability to determine new enterprise fashions and alternatives for content material improvement and distribution and this new position affords me a broad basis on which to proceed to innovate round compelling and essential content material. I’ve additionally been in a position to contact upon the social and cultural influence area and now at Participant I’m grateful to have the ability to amplify that work which has all the time been of nice private significance to me.”

Copland begins at Participant on March 15, reporting to Participant CEO David Linde together with chief content material officer Diane Weyermann.

“Liesl brings a novel set of abilities and expertise to Participant that may advance our work in new methods and proceed to construct our direct relationship with the worldwide distribution neighborhood,” stated Linde. “Tens of hundreds of thousands of folks at the moment are seeing and embracing each single movies and collection, multiplying that by all that we do as Participant, makes this an thrilling second for the corporate.” “We sit up for what we all know shall be an additive new place to our efforts.”

“Having identified Liesl for a few years as a trusted colleague I’m happy to welcome her to Participant,” stated Weyermann. “Her broad skillset, together with working intently with artistic artists, will show to be an actual profit to our content material creation course of.”

Copland, a 25-year business veteran with a give attention to the specialty movie sector, was most just lately companion and exec VP of Endeavor Content material, main its non-scripted advisory follow and overseeing function documentaries and premium nonfiction collection, in addition to advising the studio’s manufacturing companions on technique. She spent 12 years at Endeavor, increasing into TV, worldwide gross sales and different areas. Copland took over the non-scripted advisory follow on the launch of Endeavor Content material and was concerned within the studio’s early investments within the 1Community social influence content material fund and female-focused MadeUp Tales.

“We’re excited for Liesl and our companions at Participant given Liesl’s genuine curiosity for all issues goal pushed,” stated Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, Endeavor Content material’s co-presidents. “We’re deeply appreciative of each her friendship and all of her contributions that helped spur the expansion of Endeavor Content material.”