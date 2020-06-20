‘Life and Death of Brian Jones’ Digs Deep Into Rolling Stones’ Demise – Variety

Even for obsessive Rolling Stones followers, the story of founding guitarist Brian Jones’ loss of life almost 51 years in the past has been so clouded with misinformation, controversy and battling agendas that at a sure level one simply offers up questioning. An asthmatic with an extended historical past of substance abuse, he drowned within the pool of his pretty house on July 3, 1969, on the age of 27 — simply weeks after being ejected from the Stones. Whereas his loss of life was formally dominated misadventure by the coroner, there’s little readability about who was current on the time, what their motives have been, and the place precisely he drowned.

Whereas “Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones” repeats a lot well-established data — and was clearly made with out the cooperation of the Stones’ group — it goes a great distance towards clarifying the incident and presents fairly convincing proof that Jones was, if not murdered, then killed in an incident of manslaughter. Whereas no bandmembers seem within the documentary, the filmmakers have executed a stable job of presenting the accounts of many missed individuals who have been near Jones and the group throughout the 1960s —tour supervisor Sam Cutler, journalist Keith Altham, Jones’ ex-girlfriend ZouZou (Danièle Ciarlet), photographer Gered Mankowitz, good friend Stanislaus “Stash” Klossowski De Rola and Fairly Issues members Dick Taylor and Phil Could, the latter of whom died earlier this yr — and current genuinely new accounts to well-traveled matters.

Associated Tales

The movie argues that Jones’ killer was a person named Frank Thorogood, who ostensibly had been engaged on renovations on the guitarist’s house, though “freeloading” is seemingly a extra correct time period for what he and his associates have been doing. In keeping with one third-hand account, Thorogood confessed on his deathbed to killing Jones.

Nevertheless, the 90-minute-long doc does take its time getting there, spending the primary hour on acquainted tales of Jones’ childhood, his essential function within the band’s formation, its rise and its early success — he was the uncontested chief throughout the Stones’ early years — his charisma, insecurity, substance abuse, promiscuity and indisputably egocentric, vengeful and typically bodily abusive habits. Early on, he organized to be paid greater than the opposite bandmembers, for which they by no means forgave him; on the time of his loss of life, he had fathered six kids with six completely different ladies. His monumental insecurity solely elevated as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards — whom the group’s early supervisor, Andrew Loog Oldham, presciently pegged as budding songwriters — shortly eclipsed him because the group’s focal factors and leaders.

“Tortured soul, out of steadiness, cracked, weak, manipulative, devilish,” are among the many many descriptions for him by the folks listed above. Bob Dylan famously greeted Jones — with whom he was pals, and who purportedly wrote the tune “Ballad of a Skinny Man” about him — by saying, “Hello Brian, how’s your paranoia?”

Nevertheless, a number of topics notice that as his habits and well being declined, “There was rather a lot of nastiness towards Brian” from his fellow Stones. The final straw got here in 1967 when, after Jones fell unwell whereas on trip along with his girlfriend Anita Pallenberg and Richards, the pair not solely deserted him and ran off collectively — they might stay a pair for the following 20 years — they left him with the resort invoice.

After that, his decline was fast: “He modified all of a sudden, and alarmingly,” his father mentioned in a taped interview from the 1970s. He was busted for medicine twice by a famously corrupt London police officer (the second time was nearly unquestionably a set-up), which solely exacerbated his unwell well being, substance abuse, insecurity and paranoia. He turned up for recording classes inebriated, incoherent and unable to play, as his musical contributions to the group declined dramatically within the second half of the ‘60s. His drug report would have made it unattainable for him to tour the U.S. with the Stones, however that was only one purpose he was requested to depart the group in Could of 1969. Lower than six weeks later, he was lifeless.

This documentary finds its groove because it sifts by way of the proof surrounding Jones’ loss of life, pushed largely by journalist Scott Jones, who unsuccessfully tried to have the investigation into the guitarist’s loss of life reopened in 2010. Together with Thorogood, the incident facilities round an underworld character related to the Stones named Tom Keylock, and numerous theories are posited that he and Thorogood’s development associates have been “leaching” off of Jones till he fired them — and the following day, he died. The movie assembles a principle that round a dozen folks have been on the home on the night time of Jones’ loss of life — some of whom have been Thorogood and associates, who have been nonetheless hanging round regardless that they’d been fired — and that Jones and Thorogood received right into a fierce argument. That argument, they posit, ended with Thorogood holding Jones’ head underwater in a trough on the property till he drowned. They argue that Jones’ physique was moved to the pool, the place his bronchial asthma inhaler was discovered after his loss of life. Many of Jones’ possessions subsequently — and mysteriously — vanished from the home after his loss of life, with Keylock, who died in 2009, posited because the perpetrator.

Whereas it covers a lot well-traveled floor, “Life and Death of Brian Jones” additionally presents a stable case for its theories, and additionally reveals wonderful analysis together with uncommon video footage, pictures and interviews with many individuals whose tales the filmmakers have been sensible to doc (in any case, none of us are getting any youthful). It additionally presents a sensible portrait of Jones himself, whose insecurity, cruelty and substance abuse in the end overpowered his expertise, appeal and charisma.

“He was an exquisite particular person, someplace,” says his ex-girlfriend Ciarlet, in closely accented English. “He was a chunk of sh–, too.”