Life By Ella Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Life by Ella is an American comedy-drama television series that was created and is directed by Ryan Shiraki, Nimisha Mukerji, Linda Mendoza, Juanesta Holmes, and Aprill Winney.

The series’ executive producers are Tim Pollock, Vincent Brown, and Jeff Hodsden, and its supervising producer is Susan Nirah Jaffee.

The series’ primary actors, Jackson Dollinger, Lily Brooks O’Briant, and Aidan Wallace, have increased interest in the plot. On September 2, 2022, Apple TV launched the first season for the show.

Lily Brooks O’Briant and Jackson Dollinger are the primary characters in the series. They have also improved the entertainment value. On September 2, 2022, the first season of the television show began airing on Apple TV.

Life By Ella Release Date

Life By Ella Cast

Lily Brooks O’Briant will play Ella, Artyon Celestine will play Kai, Kevin Rahm will play Carl, Mary Faber will play Joanne, Aidan Wallace will play Grady, Vanessa Carrasco will play Ximena, Kunal Dudheker will play Nurse Steve, Maya Lynne Robinson will play Coach Nattiel, and more will join the cast.

Life By Ella Trailer

Life By Ella Plot

According to Apple TV+’s official press release, “13-year-old Ella is ready to embrace the day after a life-changing encounter.

She confronts the worries that formerly characterised her while she learns to cherish each moment and exhorts others to carry out the same.

