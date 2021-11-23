Life is a journey, and the Minabo social simulator wants us to experiment with every step

The Spanish DevilishGames present a curious proposal with which to make decisions and vital routes in the form of a turnip.

Video games can capture the interest of the public for several reasons: for the plot, the combination of genres, the artistic section, the developers … But the Spanish DevilishGames, known for the development of Path to Mnemosyne or Onirike, want to stand out in this regard and present Minabo, a game that not only attracts attention because of its name, but also because of the journey it invites us to embark on. An event that takes us nothing more and nothing less than the vicissitudes of life.

In Minabo we are, worth the redundancy, a neighbor. Yes, a vegetable that sprouts from the ground and sets out to live life to the fullest with every step it takes. This is, simplifying it a lot, DevilishGames proposal with its game. But don’t think that the developer slows down her creativity on this simple premise, as she deeply explores the genre of social simulation to give us a very personal adventure in which we will dominate the life of this particular turnip.

Because life can be lived by a thousand ways, and Minabo wants us to reflect on it in the journey of our vegetable. We can go faster or slower, surround ourselves with friends or opt for some dubious close friends, start a turnip family or follow the path of “live fast and die young” … Be that as it may, there is no perfect path. And we will understand the importance of our decisions depending on how the life of the turnip unfolds, which can reach old age with great personal satisfaction or can go astray due to negative influences in its life.

It doesn’t matter if we make a mistake, as we can always start over and amend the mistakes made. Or, even, it will be possible to share the final statistics of the game with our friends and start a new game with totally different intentions. Walk through life from different angles, experiment with different decisions and take the direction that you most want with Minabo, which will sprout in the market in spring of 2022.

It is not the first time that DevilishGames delves into the deep waters of life and the representation of oneself in front of society, because we could already enjoy a Path to Mnemosyne really hypnotic that addresses the fear of getting older and not being remembered.

