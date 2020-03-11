Neil writes: “There could also be fully no debating the brilliance of Nikki Sixx. Nonetheless while primarily probably the most well-known moments of Sixx’ musical occupation have revolved spherical Mötley Crüe’s tunes, it’s the smaller side enterprise this is currently displaying on Rocksmith. Yep, that is correct, Sixx:A.M. are proper right here and providing a brand new music pack to the quickest guitar tutor throughout the West.”
Life is Beautiful as Sixx:A.M. bring hard rock to Rocksmith
March 11, 2020
1 Min Read
