Life Is Beautiful Festival Officially Canceled For 2020 – Variety

Life Is Beautiful, the annual three-day music and humanities competition in downtown Las Vegas, introduced Tuesday that it’s going to not be happening this yr.

The competition was scheduled to happen Sept. 18-20, however a efficiency lineup had not but been introduced and passes had not gone on sale. Final yr, the varied artist roster included Billie Eilish, Probability the Rapper, Submit Malone, Vampire Weekend, Maggie Rogers and Janelle Monae.

The choice to attend till 2021 is among the many first outright cancellations by a serious competition that was scheduled to happen within the fall, in what might be a bellwether for different equally timed fests presently weighing their choices.

Within the announcement made on their Instagram, the Life Is Beautiful workforce defined the reasoning behind their resolution.

“We have been extra excited than ever to share the imaginative and prescient of this yr’s competition with you,” the assertion mentioned. “As an alternative, this second has given us the chance to pause and assess what is actually vital. It has given us the house to mirror and to develop, to refocus on our work, and to search out new methods to present again to our group past the three days of the competition. Our hearts are heavy, however our resilience is unstoppable.”

Festival organizer Justin Weniger mentioned in a press launch that Life Is Beautiful is engaged on creating new initiatives to deliver collectively its group in these unprecedented occasions, along with making certain that the competition could make a full comeback subsequent yr.

“From the start, Life Is Beautiful has been a year-round, aspirational mantra that materializes right into a competition that unites guests from around the globe,” Weniger mentioned. “For this yr, that competition gained’t occur however there has by no means been a extra vital time to remind us all that life is certainly lovely. That’s what we’re going to do, in methods massive and small.”

One other main Las Vegas competition, Electrical Daisy Carnival, was not too long ago postponed till October. Burning Man 2020, which might have taken place in Nevada from Aug. 30-Sept. 7, was canceled outright earlier this month.