Life Is Beautiful Festival’s Three-Day Passes Sell Out ‘Instantly’

“Life Is Beautiful” is hopeful — very hopeful — that life shall be carefree for festival-goers by September, when Las Vegas will host what could possibly be the primary main post-quarantining music competition within the West. Ticket patrons returned that optimism in main numbers by promoting out three-day passes for the annual competition “in file time” Friday, organizers reported.

The presumably immunized herd is ready to collect Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas, with Billie Eilish, Inexperienced Day and Tame Impala because the headliners. Eilish had additionally been set to carry out on the canceled 2020 version of the competition, however for essentially the most half, the lineup is totally totally different from what had been to go down final fall.

Though Life Is Beautiful didn’t give an actual timeframe for a way lengthy it took all-weekend passes to promote out — apart from “instantly” — or what number of have been offered, it was by any measure fast, because the tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and the fest’s announcement went out two hours and 20 minutes later.

Single-day tickets haven’t but been put up on the market. Info on these is claimed to be forthcoming.

Different vital names performing embody A$AP Rocky, Haim, 6lack, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Glass Animals, Illenium, Younger Thug, Fisher, Noah Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Dillon Francis, LANY and Ludacris.

The three-day passes began at $330 plus taxes and went as excessive as $2,995 plus taxes, for the top-tier “All-In” passes.

“We’ve got at all times put the well being, security, and safety of our neighborhood first,” stated Lauren DelFrago, competition director, when the lineup and on-sale date have been introduced Wednesday. “As we put together to supply the 2021 competition, we really feel a heightened sense of accountability to our workers, companions, performers, and attendees, and proceed to work carefully with native and state officers to make sure a protected return to reside music.”

Few of the festivals that have been set for spring and summer time months have introduced postponements, cancellations or different contingency plans but, though many are recognized to be ready on additional vaccination information and charges earlier than confirming plans to attempt to transfer to the autumn. One main competition set for June, the CMA Music Pageant, has introduced it canceled plans for 2021 altogether.

The lineup for Life Is Beautiful actually sends a sign of which artists which might be regulars at festivals are keen to e book one-off dates at current, since touring outdoors of a competition circuit this summer time and early fall remains to be seen as an iffy prospect, with no assure that totally different states’ reopening timetables will coincide.