Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm will be released in a remastered pack with improvements this year

Square Enix has officially confirmed the launch of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, a pack with the versiones remasterizadas del primer Life is Strange y Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection to Launch in Fall

This pack with the two games will launch in fall 2021, still without a confirmed date, although we imagine that it will be before (or at the same time) than the recently presented Life is Strange: True Colors, well This remastering pack will be included in its Ultimate Edition. Here you have all the information on the new installment of the franchise, just presented, which will be launched on September 10.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection se podrá comprar de forma independiente a Life is Strange: True Colors, but it seems that the two games in the collection will not be available individually.

These remasters will add visual improvements, animations, facial gestures, lighting, shadows … taking advantage of the new technology announced for Life is Strange: True Colors.

Life is Strange was the first game developed by Dontnod Entertainment of the franchise and its launch took place in 2015. In 2017 Deck Nine Games was in charge of the development of Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which works as a prequel to that first installment focusing on the figure of Chloe and Rachel, key characters from the original game.