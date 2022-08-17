Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection dates its launch on Nintendo Switch with a trailer

The title includes Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm with remastered graphics.

Life is Strange It is one of those sagas that leaves no one indifferent, and that is why its authors have wanted to recover it through a remastered collection that is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia, but Nintendo Switch was left without the graphically enhanced adventures of Max and Chloe due to a delay. Now we can see that Nintendo has gone ahead with the project and presents it to us under the name of Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection.

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 27This edition, which includes the first Life is Strange game and Life is Strange: Before the Storm with remastered graphics, is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. September 27th. This release, which will be done both physically and digitally, has already presented us with a few brief glimpses of both adventures through the trailer that you can see at the beginning of this news.

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection allows us to return to the first narrative adventures of the franchise with notable improvements. We talk about new animations y graphics optimized for Nintendo Switchalthough this edition also includes all the songs from the original soundtrack, both those created for both titles and those that are licensed.

If you still don’t know the reasons why the public has applauded these games, we recommend you take a look at both the Life is Strange review and the impressions of Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Two experiences where decisions of the player become the core of a teenage storyline full of mystery and deep reflections.

