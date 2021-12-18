Life is Strange Creators Announce Gerda: A Flame in Winter, New Narrative Adventure

Dontnod makes her debut as an editor publishing this title developed by PortaPlay.

Two generations ago, Life is Strange managed to captivate players with a proposal that became popular over time. Since then, Dontnod It has grown a lot, thanks in large part to Tencent’s investment in its capital, and that has allowed them to start working as an editor, publishing their own games and those of other studios.

This is the case of Gerda: A Flame in Winter, the first external title published by the French company and developed by PortaPlay. It was announced during the Indie World that Nintendo has shared this week, showing us a trailer of what is defined as an intimate narrative adventure with RPG touches.

It occurs during the Second World War, in the middle of the German invasion of Denmark. It is inspired by real facts and it will put us in the shoes of Gerda, a nurse whose life gets complicated overnight. Armed only with her wits and knowledge of her community, she must try to save her loved ones while remaining true to herself.

We will have to manage resources and relationshipsDecisions are made through a combination of exploration, dialogue and management of resources and relationships. Gerda’s personality traits are her abilities, and her connection to others will determine how the moving story she tells us unfolds.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter llegará a PC (Steam) y Nintendo Switch in 2022, without yet a specific date marked on the calendar. Dontnod thus ensures a publication that reaffirms his desire to preserve his independence, in addition to being on the right track with his best-known franchise, which will have the Life is Strange Remastered Collection in just a couple of months.

Más sobre: Gerda: A Flame in Winter, Life is Strange, Dontnod, PortaPlay, Nintendo Switch y Steam.