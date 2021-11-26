Life is Strange: True Colors dates your emotions on Nintendo Switch, and the physical version will take longer

The game had announced some delay, but has ended up confirming its launch in 2021.

Life is Strange: True Colors has been made to beg for on Nintendo Switch, as Square Enix announced a delay that kept it from its launch on other platforms. However, the distributor had already promised that its narrative adventure of feelings would hit the hybrid console before the end of 2021, and it delivers on its promise with the digital version de Life is Strange: True Colors.

Life is Strange: True Colors digital version hits Nintendo Switch on December 7If you’ve been hoping to be able to play as Alex Chen on the Nintendo laptop, please note that you will be able to do so from December 7th in its digital format. On the other hand, the physical version will be requested a few more weeks, since it goes to 2022 and its launch date for the February 25. After all, the debut of Life is Strange: True Colors on Nintendo Switch has entailed many touch-ups by developers.

In this sense, the version for the hybrid optimizes graphics and game performance to provide the best possible storytelling experience, as explained by Jon Brooke, studio co-director at Square Enix External Studios: “As this is the most advanced title in the series, it has been extremely important for us to maintain a very high level of visual quality, performance and optimization when it comes to moving the game to a new platform. ” Within this, the company emphasizes that they have reworked all models of the characters, objects of the environment and foliage, and have completely reconstructed lighting engine, in other aspects.

Therefore, Nintendo Switch players will not have to wait long to be able to enjoy the emotions that imbue the adventure of Life is Strange: True Colors, a delivery that allows group decisions thanks to its integration with Twitch. If you are still not convinced with this game, you can always check the first minutes that we publish in 3DJuegos, where they are given a few strokes of the course which will take the story of Alex Chen.

