Life on Mars almost starred Robert Carlyle and Ray Winstone as Sam Tyler and Gene Hunt

Life on Mars co-creator Matthew Graham has revealed that the enduring duo of DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister) and time-traveller DI Sam Tyler (John Simm) may have regarded very totally different.

Chatting with followers on social media throughout final night time’s Life on Mars watch-along, Graham revealed that As soon as Upon A Time star Robert Carlyle was at one level approached to play Sam Tyler, whereas King Arthur actor Ray Winstone “thought-about Gene [Hunt]”.

“We all the time wished John Simm for the function however he was unavailable initially,” Graham tweeted. “So the unbelievable Robert Carlyle was approached and almost stated sure. And Ray Winstone thought-about Gene. Each nice actors however I’m so glad we received john and Phil [sic].”

We all the time wished John Simm for the function however he was unavailable initially. So the unbelievable Robert Carlyle was approached and almost stated sure. And Ray Winstone thought-about Gene.

Each nice actors however I am so glad we received john and Phil. #LifeOnMarsLive — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

The unique 2006 collection ran for 2 collection, and focussed on the exploits of modern-day police detective Sam Tyler, who wakes up within the 1970s following a automobile accident.

Jack Rowland / Getty Photos / E1 Leisure

The present’s title is impressed by David Bowie’s tune of the identical title, which is taking part in on the radio in Tyler’s automobile when the accident happens throughout the pilot episode.

Nevertheless, Graham additionally revealed that numerous different titles have been initially floated round, together with “Ford Granada” and “Nick of Time”.

“They [the BBC] thought it may appear too complicated calling LIFE ON MARS – too SciFi. Peter Fincham our controller was a Bowie fan so we received to maintain it! [sic],” he informed followers.

#LifeOnMarsLive We known as it FORD GRANADA at first and then the BBC prompt NICK OF TIME. They thought it may appear too complicated calling LIFE ON MARS – too SciFi. Peter Fincham our controller was a Bowie fan so we received to maintain it! — Matthew Graham (@TremensDr) April 1, 2020

In some way we’re undecided “Nick of Time” would have caught on fairly as properly…

Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes can be found to stream on BBC iPlayer – try what else is on with our TV Information