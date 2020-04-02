General News

Life on Mars almost starred Robert Carlyle and Ray Winstone as Sam Tyler and Gene Hunt

April 2, 2020
2 Min Read

Life on Mars co-creator Matthew Graham has revealed that the enduring duo of DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister) and time-traveller DI Sam Tyler (John Simm) may have regarded very totally different.

Chatting with followers on social media throughout final night time’s Life on Mars watch-along, Graham revealed that As soon as Upon A Time star Robert Carlyle was at one level approached to play Sam Tyler, whereas King Arthur actor Ray Winstone “thought-about Gene [Hunt]”.

“We all the time wished John Simm for the function however he was unavailable initially,” Graham tweeted. “So the unbelievable Robert Carlyle was approached and almost stated sure. And Ray Winstone thought-about Gene. Each nice actors however I’m so glad we received john and Phil [sic].”

The unique 2006 collection ran for 2 collection, and focussed on the exploits of modern-day police detective Sam Tyler, who wakes up within the 1970s following a automobile accident.

Robert Carlyle / Ray Winstone

Robert Carlyle / Ray Winstone
Jack Rowland / Getty Photos / E1 Leisure

The present’s title is impressed by David Bowie’s tune of the identical title, which is taking part in on the radio in Tyler’s automobile when the accident happens throughout the pilot episode.

Nevertheless, Graham additionally revealed that numerous different titles have been initially floated round, together with “Ford Granada” and “Nick of Time”.

“They [the BBC] thought it may appear too complicated calling LIFE ON MARS – too SciFi. Peter Fincham our controller was a Bowie fan so we received to maintain it! [sic],” he informed followers.

In some way we’re undecided “Nick of Time” would have caught on fairly as properly…

Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes can be found to stream on BBC iPlayer – try what else is on with our TV Information

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment