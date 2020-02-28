Life on Mars co-creator has “a new idea” for “another journey” for Sam Tyler

Life on Mars co-creator Matthew Graham might deliver again the hit BBC One present for one other time-travelling run.

The sequence ran for two seasons again in 2006, spanning sequel Ashes to Ashes and plenty of subsequent variations throughout the globe.

It sees modern-day Manchester copper Sam Tyler (John Simm) get up within the 70s following a automobile accident. As soon as there, he encounters notoriously unreconstructed DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister), who additionally seems in Ashes to Ashes.

Graham stated he is considering “one thing else for Sam Tyler, one other journey for Sam Tyler to go on.”

“Clearly, for causes you perceive, I’m not going to enter particulars of what I’ve actually been ruminating on with the new thought,” he instructed Den of Geek, “however what I can let you know is that I don’t assume going again into different many years goes to be the reply anymore. I feel nevertheless it lastly cooks itself into no matter being it’s, it’s undoubtedly not going to be simply ‘knockabout’ and playschool.”

The drama ended with the implication that Tyler dedicated suicide in an effort to return to the 70s, after he awoke from the coma that had put him there within the first place. This was confirmed when Ashes to Ashes revealed that the previous worlds represented in each sequence (Ashes to Ashes is ready within the ’80s) are a Purgatory/limbo for useless cops.

However it additionally implied that Tyler had moved on by taking on Hunt’s provide to “go to the pub”. Does that imply a 3rd season might take viewers to heaven? It’s too early to inform, but it surely actually feels like a chance.

What Graham does know is that will probably be “satisfying and will probably be thrilling, and there might be a fantastical ingredient to it, and it’ll hopefully be humorous, however will probably be darkish and will probably be critical as effectively. It is going to be about one thing.”

And although it’s doubtless a reboot will keep true to the unique in some elements, others might be up to date to suit the instances, specifically a few of Hunt’s much less developed attitudes, as Graham stated:

“I don’t assume you could possibly simply throw a Gene Hunt round now the best way we might even ten years in the past, and simply go ‘isn’t it humorous, isn’t it humorous? He calls girls birds!’”