Life on Mars creators reveal plans for “Final Chapter” – but is it an April Fool?

Co-creator of Life on Mars Matthew Graham has posted a sequence of tweets that seem to vow a “Remaining Chapter” for DCI Gene Hunt and DI Sam Tyler.

The tweets had been posted throughout final night time’s Life On Mars watchalong, which happened on 1st April – in any other case often called April Fools Day – and followers are desperately hoping that Graham’s feedback weren’t a joke at their expense.

The 2006 time-travelling drama ran for two sequence and a subsequent sequel, Ashes to Ashes. The present initially adopted police detective Sam Tyler (John Simm), who is concerned in a automotive accident and wakes up within the 1970s, the place he’s pressured to work alongside the foul-mouthed DCI Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister).

Within the sequence of tweets, Graham promised that the “Remaining Chapter” would happen in each Manchester and London, and will likely be “four or 5 episodes after which achieved”.

“We might by no means make one other Mars until we actually had one thing to say and will push the envelope yet again. Lastly now we have one thing,” Graham stated.

He additionally teased that “there will likely be a TV present WITHIN our Television present. TYLER: MURDER DIVISION”.

Maybe viewers – or perhaps a new protagonist – will likely be reintroduced to Sam Tyler (lacking from follow-up sequence Ashes to Ashes) through a fictional TV present? May he seem as an uncanny tv character who unexpectedly addresses time-travelling characters, just like the Take a look at Card Woman?

“Please do do not forget that the unbelievable Jim Keats sang “We’ll Meet Once more” as he walked away from Gene….. (The Remaining Chapter),” Graham continued.

He additionally promised the return of DCI Derek Litton (who appeared in each Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes) “to get below Gene’s toes”.

“Anticipate one Ford Cortina, one Audi Quattro and the Chinese language wall of all cardboard containers,” Graham added.

The screenwriter additionally promised that the present can be “set partially within the 70’s, partially within the 80’s and principally in an alternate NOW”.

And he added that followers will hopefully see Liz White, who performed Sam’s love curiosity Annie Cartwright, within the potential revival.

Graham’s co-creator, Ashley Pharaoh, additionally weighed in on “Remaining Chapter”, when he speculated over whether or not actors Philip Glenister (Gene Hunt) and John Simm (Sam Tyler) “might leap over that desk now”, earlier than including, “I suppose we’ll discover out”.

Was it all an April Fools? Hopefully, given Graham’s earlier hints of a brand new chapter for Sam, it received’t be. Appears like we could also be going again in time (once more) in any case…

Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes can be found to stream on BBC iPlayer.