Life time of new terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is now only 1 to 90 days: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that in the current security scenario of the state, the life span of new terrorists who join terrorism is now one to 90 days. On August 5, in Jammu and Kashmir, to mark the completion of one year of the removal of Article 370, Singh said in a conversation with IANS that the new recruits had been involved in terrorism for many years after first joining the militant groups. Also Read – BJP leaders praise Manoj Sinha for making LG of Jammu and Kashmir, said this

According to the DGP, a total of 80 boys have joined the terrorist groups so far this year and 38 of them have been killed from the first day to three months of joining the terrorist group. Also Read – GC Murmu resigns within a year, Manoj Sinha will be the new LG of Jammu and Kashmir

Singh said that 22 of them have been apprehended as they were involved in some cases and 20 terrorists are still active, who are on the radar of the security forces. According to Singh, the police stopped the operations in about half a dozen encounters because it was found that children are present inside the premises where the terrorists are hiding. Also Read – Breaking News: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu Resigns

DGP Singh said, “In some cases, we brought the families of the terrorists from 20 km away so that they could surrender on their appeal. The police also promised not to take any action against him, but he did not surrender as he was threatened by his colleagues, who are notorious terrorists. “

The 1987 batch IPS officer said, “We came to terms with these cases that the boys think that their allies will not only kill them, but they will also kill their families.” It could possibly be a reason for him not to return. “

DGP Singh said, “So far 26 infiltration incidents have been confirmed so far this year. At the same time, between January and July last year, the number of such cases was double this. At the same time, the ceasefire violation incidents increased to 487 this year. ”

DGP Singh said that there were 267 incidents of ceasefire violations last year, which increased to 487 this year. The incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased by 75 percent compared to the previous year.