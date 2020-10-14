Life twist completely bamboozles viewers of the hit BBC One drama

The third episode of Mike Bartlett’s BBC One drama Life pulled off a chic twist when it was revealed that David’s late spouse Kelly had been having an affair with Saira, the scholar who has been pursuing him so ardently.

It grew to become obvious at the finish of the episode that Saira (Saira Choudhry) wasn’t infatuated with David (Adrian Lester), moderately she wished to get to the laptop computer on which Kelly (Rachael Stirling) had collected reminiscences of their relationship collectively.

So David’s spouse had the affair with Saira.

Didn’t see that coming !#Life — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) October 13, 2020

Most on social media exclaimed the identical factor: bravo to the author, Mike Bartlett (who additionally penned Physician Foster), for managing to shock the total viewers, and to the actors for making the entire drama so convincing.

Properly, I didn’t see THAT coming, bravo Mike Bartlett #Life — Ellen (@ImEllenC) October 13, 2020

“Wow that may be a twist and a half! Sensible episode, that is too gripping. #Life”, wrote one other viewer.

Life has develop into a giant hit with viewers, many of whom can’t look ahead to subsequent week’s episode – the signal of a superb drama.

Not fairly certain why my timeline isn’t full of this, however #Life on BBC is simply phenomenal. Writing and appearing that’s simply off-the-scale, jaw-open superb. Binged the entire factor in every week. It’s all on @BBCiPlayer. — Lucas Hare (@1ucashare) October 5, 2020

One other wrote: “I believe #BBC #Life is one of the most excellent dramas I’ve ever seen and so uplifting for our instances. Because of all concerned #thanks”.

The David-Kelly-Saira twist can be very exhausting one to high. “#Life on BBC 1 is good and will get higher every week, it’s full of twists. Can’t look ahead to subsequent weeks episode.”

The BBC additionally got here in for reward for its current success with drama sequence.

One fan tweeted: “What with #us and #life on the #bbc we’re having some severely good home drama at the second ; exhausting acts to comply with!”

There have been different storylines to get entangled with, of course. Gail’s discontent together with her controlling, mocking husband Henry had pushed her as far she may go.

Maybe Alison Steadman was higher off with Gavin & Stacey husband Mick (Larry Lamb)?

BBC #Life is gripping. Poor Pam was manner higher off with Mick although! pic.twitter.com/5tc97TmqsU — Steven Smith (@Sm1ffy83) October 13, 2020

Who has the endurance to attend for subsequent Tuesday’s episode of Life on BBC One?

