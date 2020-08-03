Lifetime Movie Launches on Australia’s Foxtel

Australia’s pay-TV chief Foxtel is increasing its on-demand providing by including A+E Networks’ LMN-Lifetime Movie Community to its movie lineup.

The bundle, which targets a predominantly feminine viewers with made for tv film content material, will probably be made accessible from Sept. 1, at no additional cost to subscribers of the Foxtel Films bundle.

Foxtel says that LMN already gives greater than 1,000 motion pictures on demand. It will likely be programmed and managed by Foxtel in Australia with new motion pictures added over the approaching months.

Foxtel is owned by Information Company (65%) and Telstra Company Restricted

“For greater than 20 years, Lifetime Movie Community has captured TV audiences within the U.S. by delivering high quality made for tv motion pictures that includes a few of Hollywood’s largest stars,” mentioned Brian Walsh, govt director of tv, Foxtel. “The films are an ideal responsible pleasure with charming tales and excellent performances.”

Movie trade headliners showcasing their skills in LMN exhibits accessible over launch month in September, embody: Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story”); Whoopi Goldberg (“A Day Late and a Greenback Quick”); Harvey Keitel (“Deadly Honeymoon”); Vivica A. Fox (“The Flawed Roommate”); John Corbett (“The Hunt For Killer 1-5”); Lindsay Lohan (“Liz & Dick”); Shannon Doherty and Mira Sorvino (“No One Would Inform”); and Denise Richards (“Secret Lives of Cheerleaders”).

In current months, Foxtel launched its personal OTT streaming service, Binge. It debuted in Could with a mixture of native content material and worldwide movie and TV sequence sourced from WarnerMedia, NBCU, FX, BBC and Sony. Binge additionally features a catalog of HBO hits and scripted originals from HBO Max.