Lifetime Releases ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Trailer (Watch)

Lifetime has launched a brand new trailer for investigative documentary “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” which is ready to air on Aug. 9 and 10.

The one-minute trailer introduces eight survivors who’re the narrators of the movie. They communicate of being “touched aggressively” by Epstein of their teenage years and communicate up for the “hundreds of [sexual abuse] survivors.”

“I didn’t need to share this with anyone,” an unnamed interviewee says within the trailer, which you’ll be able to watch above. “I’d have taken this to my grave.”

Following within the footsteps of “Surviving R. Kelly” and “Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning,” “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” investigates the costs of sexually abusing younger ladies towards the New York financier and options firsthand accounts and insights from those that have frolicked with him.

The brand new challenge is a part of the community’s “Cease Violence Towards Girls” initiative to empower girls. As such, Lifetime has partnered with nonprofit Rise to run a public service announcement in the course of the documentary’s run to encourage survivors to make use of their voice to assist set up a survivors’ invoice of rights of their states. The community can even run a PSA from nonprofit RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest Nationwide Community) to offer sources and a hotline for these in want.

Epstein was first arrested in 2008 in Palm Seaside, Fla., the place federal officers recognized 36 ladies, some as younger as 14, whom he had allegedly abused. He served in jail once more in July 2019, with federal expenses for the intercourse trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Epstein requested to be launched on bond, however the court docket denied the request. He died in his jail cell on Aug. 20, 2019, together with his demise dominated a suicide, and a decide dismissed all prison expenses on Aug. 29, 2019.

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” is directed by Annie Sundberg and Ricki Stern and government produced by Lifetime’s Shura Davison and Gena McCarthy. It comes from Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Leisure.