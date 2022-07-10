Liga MX: America cannot with Monterrey when he visits the “Steel Giant”

Soccer Football – CONCACAF Champions League – Final – Monterrey v America – Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico – October 28, 2021 America’s Salvador Reyes reacts REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza

Day two of Opening 2022 is already running. One of the most attractive duels will take place this Saturday with Monterrey and America as the protagonists, being the two teams with the highest value in Liga MX. However, the statistics of the Eagles when they visit the Sultana del Norte means that it will be a complicated task to beat the Rayados, since of the last ten visits to BBVA he has only been able to win once.

Very early in the calendar, people from the capital and Monterrey will face each other in what is expected to be a spectacular match due to the power that each squad has. On the local side, men like Rogelio Funes Mori, Héctor Moreno, César Montes or Maxi Mezawhile by the visitors, Guillermo Ochoa, Pedro Aquino, Jonathan Rodríguez or Diego Valdés.

The field of the BBVA Stadium has become a fortress for Monterrey when it collides with América. The last great event in the enclosure was the Rayados victory in the Concacaf Champions League final in the 2021 season. As for the league tournament, both institutions also played the final of the 2019 Apertura with the first leg of the series and a new azulcrema defeat.

At the appointment, the two teams arrive without having been able to win in their debut. While the set he leads Victor Manuel Vucetich was defeated by Santos Laguna in Coahuila territory, those of Ferdinand Ortiz they could not avoid the draw against Atlas at the Azteca Stadium. Before the first games of day two, they occupied the 11th and 13th positions.

Thus, to refer to the last victory of the Eagles in Nuevo León you have to go back to Closing 2020 when they won by a score of one goal for zero. Since then, they have played four more duels with a balance of three Monterrey wins and one draw. Now, the game is presented as the opportunity to get the first win of the semester and avoid generating pressure early.

When and at what time? Saturday, July 9 at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At the BBVA Stadium, in Guadalupe, Nuevo León.

Where to watch the game? Through the Fox Sports MX premium signal.

Monterrey: Luis Cárdenas in goal, John Stefan Medina, César Montes, Sebastián Vegas, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortíz in defense, Arturo González, Maxi Meza, Luis Romo in midfield, and Rogelio Funes Mori and Rodrigo Aguirre up front.

America: Memo Ochoa in goal, Luis Fuentes, Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Miguel Layún in defense, Pedro Aquino, Jonathan dos Santos, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas, in midfield, and Jonathan Rodríguez and Federico Viñas up front.

In addition to Saturday, three more matches are scheduled: Léon vs. Pumas, Guadalajara vs. Atlético de San Luis and Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca. For Sunday there are two games: Toluca vs. Atlas and Querétaro vs. Necaxa. In duels already played, Tigres beat Mazatlán and Puebla beat Santos by one goal to nil, while Juarez beat Tijuana by two to nil.

