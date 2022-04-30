Liga MX: America has not been able to with Cruz Azul since his return to the Azteca Stadium in the regular phase

Roberto Alvarado (i) of Cruz Azul celebrates the goal scored today, during a game on matchday 16 of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Mexican Soccer League MX at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, (Mexico). EFE/Carlos Ramirez



The last day of the Liga MX calendar has arrived with one of the most attractive matches to play: the Young Classic. América and Cruz Azul face each other on date 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 with a statistic that puts the sky-blue as favorites, Well, since he returned to the Azteca Stadium, the azulcremas have not been able to beat the Machine during the regular phase.

the field of Colossus of Saint Ursula it was again blue cross house for the 2018 Apertura tournament. Since then, the meeting between people from the capital has had 11 editions, but only seven correspond to the regular season. In this area, Cruz Azul has not yet lost to its greatest rival and maintains a balance of four draws and three wins.

If the league duels are taken into account, the data changes tone. In that same period, the Young Classic has been present during two definitive series. With four games, two for each series, América has prevailed as the winner in the 2018 Apertura final and in the 2019 Clausura quarterfinal.

Cruz Azul celebrates a goal against America on the field of the Azteca Stadium. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Opening 2018: Cruz Azul 0-0 America

Clausura 2019: America 0-0 Cruz Azul

Opening 2019: Blue Cross 5-2 America

Clausura 2020: America 0-1 Blue Cross

Opening Guardians 2020: Cruz Azul 0-0 America

Closing Guardians 2021: America 1-1 Cruz Azul

Opening 2021: Blue Cross 2-1 America

Opening 2018. Final: 0-0 in the first leg and 0-2 in the second leg for América (0-2).

Closing 2019, Quarter finals: 3-1 in the first leg and 0-1 in the second leg for América (3-2)

Now, in Clausura 2022, the two greats of Mexican football will compete for the direct pass or the playoff in a single game. America is presented as a local and with an important streak of six consecutive wins under the command of Fernando Ortiz.

Both blue and light blue have made an irregular tournament. Cruz Azul with a performance of more than less that has caused pressure in the technical direction headed by the Peruvian John ReynosoNevertheless the directive has already supported him before the claim of cessation of the hobby.

Shot of Emanuel Aguilera’s iron on Orbelín Pineda in América vs. Cruz Azul from Apertura 2021 that caused the last minute penalty (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

In America the case has been the opposite. From less to more. Those from Coapa came to occupy the bottom of the classification during the first days of the calendar in a fact that cost Santiago Solari his jobbut after Ortiz’s interimthe team returned to the first places.

The match then, is scheduled to take place this Saturday, April 30, on the lawn of the Azteca Stadium at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. With 25 points for America and 24 for Cruz Azul, both squads have the possibility of getting a direct ticket to the league and avoid the risk of playing the playoffs.

On the objectives of the team and prior to the Clásico Joven, he spoke Emilio Azcarraga JeanEagles owner:

“We must always set the bar very high. America must always champion, obviously being in 18th place was not the place we should be. We have never aspired to the playoffs, we have always aspired to more”, she said to TUDNand I add: “We are one game away from aspiring to the direct league and the team is very united. He understood the responsibility he has with the fans and we have to win. That’s what it’s all about, football is a drama”.

KEEP READING:

“They must champion”: Emilio Azcárraga’s message to America before the Clásico Joven

Violence in Liga MX: fans of Cruz Azul and security staged a fight with blows

Jaime Ordiales denied that there is an ultimatum against Juan Reynoso in Cruz Azul