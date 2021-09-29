Liga MX: America maintains leadership after drawing with Pachuca 1-1

América, the most winning club in Mexican soccer with 13 titles, remained on Tuesday as leader of the Grita México A21 tournament after drawing a 1-1 draw from his visit to Pachuca on the eleventh day of the Grita México A21 tournament.
With the equalizer, the “Eagles” of America reached 22 points to stay at the top of the general table, while the “Tuzos” of Pachuca are located in fourteenth place with 11 units.
“If we continue as leaders it is because Mexican soccer is complicated. The team showed its face, made the effort but we could not take the three points, we generated the chances, but we could not achieve them, “said the technical director of América, the Argentine Santiago Solari.
In the match played at the Hidalgo stadium in Pachuca, the local team went ahead after 33 minutes with a header from Argentine Gustavo Cabral after a center sent by Luis Chávez from the right sector.
América tied at the end of the first half with a shot from Salvador Reyes inside the area after a defensive deflection.
In the rest of the match, both clubs were annulled and did not generate scoring chances.
“It was not the most beautiful game, it was tough just like the whole championship is tough, all the days are tough for all the teams,” said Solari.
In the other matches on Tuesday, Necaxa beat Tijuana 3-0 with goals from Luis García, the Argentine Maximiliano Salas and Alan Medina.
Necaxa’s triumph comes a day after Argentine Pablo Guede was appointed technical director, replacing Guillermo Vázquez.
Meanwhile, Mazatlán beat Bravos de Ciudad Juárez 3-1 with goals from defender José Juan García in his own goal, from Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo and from Bryan Colula. For the defeated team, the Brazilian Pedro Raúl Garay was discounted.
And Puebla defeated Atlas 1-0 as a visitor with a goal from Uruguayan Christian Tabó.
The day will continue on Wednesday when Atlético de San Luis against Tigres UANL and Guadalajara visit Querétaro.
In the early match of the day, Monterrey beat Toluca 2-0 on September 22.
The matches between Cruz Azul-León and Pumas UNAM-Santos Laguna will be played in November for scheduling reasons.
