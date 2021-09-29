Liga MX: America maintains leadership after drawing with Pachuca 1-1

File photo of America players celebrating after scoring a goal in a Mexican tournament match. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. December 29, 2019. REUTERS / Henry Romero

América, the most winning club in Mexican soccer with 13 titles, remained on Tuesday as leader of the Grita México A21 tournament after drawing a 1-1 draw from his visit to Pachuca on the eleventh day of the Grita México A21 tournament.

With the equalizer, the “Eagles” of America reached 22 points to stay at the top of the general table, while the “Tuzos” of Pachuca are located in fourteenth place with 11 units.

“If we continue as leaders it is because Mexican soccer is complicated. The team showed its face, made the effort but we could not take the three points, we generated the chances, but we could not achieve them, “said the technical director of América, the Argentine Santiago Solari.

In the match played at the Hidalgo stadium in Pachuca, the local team went ahead after 33 minutes with a header from Argentine Gustavo Cabral after a center sent by Luis Chávez from the right sector.

The player Víctor Guzmán de Pachuca (l) disputes the ball with the player Jorge Sánchez de América (r) during the match of the Apertura 2021 tournament of Mexican soccer, held today at the Hidalgo stadium in the City of Pachuca (Mexico). EFE / David Martínez Pelcastre



América tied at the end of the first half with a shot from Salvador Reyes inside the area after a defensive deflection.

In the rest of the match, both clubs were annulled and did not generate scoring chances.

“It was not the most beautiful game, it was tough just like the whole championship is tough, all the days are tough for all the teams,” said Solari.

In the other matches on Tuesday, Necaxa beat Tijuana 3-0 with goals from Luis García, the Argentine Maximiliano Salas and Alan Medina.

Necaxa’s triumph comes a day after Argentine Pablo Guede was appointed technical director, replacing Guillermo Vázquez.

America players celebrate their move to the final of the Concacaf Champions League after beating the Philadelphia Union. Subaru Park Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. September 15, 2021. USA TODAY REQUIRED CREDIT / Kyle Ross

Meanwhile, Mazatlán beat Bravos de Ciudad Juárez 3-1 with goals from defender José Juan García in his own goal, from Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo and from Bryan Colula. For the defeated team, the Brazilian Pedro Raúl Garay was discounted.

And Puebla defeated Atlas 1-0 as a visitor with a goal from Uruguayan Christian Tabó.

The day will continue on Wednesday when Atlético de San Luis against Tigres UANL and Guadalajara visit Querétaro.

In the early match of the day, Monterrey beat Toluca 2-0 on September 22.

The matches between Cruz Azul-León and Pumas UNAM-Santos Laguna will be played in November for scheduling reasons.

KEEP READING:

How was the last goal of Cuauhtémoc Blanco with América in the final against Pachuca

Faitelson’s questioning in the face of the shortage of national coaches in Liga MX: “A matter of capacity?”

Raúl Gudiño revealed the differences between the strategy of Vucetich and Michel Leaño