Liga MX and Bundesliga sign ‘Agreement of Understanding’ for cooperation between Mexico and Germany

Donata Hopfen, Executive Director of the DFL, and Mikel Arriola, President of Liga [email protected]

Mexican soccer has expanded its relations to a new front. The Liga MX has signed a new agreement with the Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2, the first and second division of German football with the purpose of collaborating, generating initiatives, sharing experiences and exchanging information in sports, business and marketing fields.

Mikel Arriolapresident of Mexican football at the club level, went to the headquarters of German football leaguein Germany, where he held a meeting with Donata hopshead of the organization, to establish an alliance that will allow the development of sport through the promotion of projects at the local level, research and implementation of sports technology and innovation and the analysis of aspects such as the management of leagues, clubs, governance, media communication, business, licensing, marketing and activities with fans.

“Reaching this agreement is a big step in the internationalization plan of Liga MX that seeks to position itself beyond Mexico and the United States, always prioritizing professionalization, sports growth, innovation, the construction of better administrative structures and, of course, the training of young players, which through agreements such as the one we are in today By signing, they can have the opportunity to train in other countries and show the quality of the Mexican soccer player,” said the Mexican director.

For its part, Donata hops He highlighted the exchange of perspectives that will be accessed with the signing of the agreement in order to be able to grow as leagues and sports, in general. “I am sure that, in the coming years, both leagues will gain a lot from this partnership,” he noted. The Bundesliga is considered one of the five major leagues in Europe along with La Liga in Spain, the Premier League in England, Serie A in Germany and Ligue 1 in France.

“The DFL has long been committed to the growth and development of football, both in Germany and around the world. Cooperation in certain markets is important to us, to explore areas of common interest and create benefits each other in a sustainable way. Working with Liga MX representatives will not only help us better understand each other’s perspectives, but also will open future paths of mutual growth at league and club level”, celebrated the CEO.

Mexican soccer has already been present in German before. Throughout history, a total of eight Aztec representatives. The relationship with the Bundesliga began in 2006 when the VfB Stuttgartt double-signed a Ricardo Osorio y Pavel Pardo. In fact, the former national teams are so far the only ones to have been league champions (they achieved it in the 2006-07 season). Pardo was for three seasons, while Osorio stayed one more before leaving Europe

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez at Bayer Leverkusen. Photo: @bayer04_es

After them, the next footballer to arrive at Bavarian football was the defender Aaron Galindo with Eintracht Frankfurt. He stayed for two years in which he played a total of 32 games. Later they arrived: Francisco Maza Rodriguez to Stuttgart in 2011 (40 disputed parties); Andrew Saved to Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2013 (four games played); Marco Fabian to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2015 (35 games played); Carlos Salcedo in 2017 (18 games played).

Finally, it was Javier Hernandez the one with the most recent participation in the Bundesliga. After having worn the jerseys of Manchester United and Real Madrid, the Mexican striker signed for Leverkusen as a top player. With the set of aspirin, Chicharito scored 28 goals in 54 games to prevail as the Mexican with the most goals in Germany.

