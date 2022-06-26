Liga MX and FMF presented a document to INAI to analyze the implementation of the Fan ID

Liga MX teams are required to implement Fan ID for fans (Photo: Instagram/@cruzazul)

The tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 He went down in history as a watershed in Mexican Soccer. The violent events that occurred in the Corregidora Stadiumin the state of Querétaro, forced the authorities to urgently implement the FAN ID. However, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) will analyze the safety of the initiative for the fans.

According to a document issued by INAI, Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) presented a document to address the details of the initiative which aims to prevent violence in stadiums. The main objective is the analysis of its implications in terms of personal data protection.

In previous approaches, the sports authorities approached the INAI for the delivery of the “Comprehensive Stadium Security Project”as well as the document called “Stadium Attendance”. Both resources are under analysis to detect possible shortcomings they may have, as well as to implement strategies for their improvement and compliance with the Federal Personal Data Law.

Days after the Liga MX and FMF measures to prevent violence in stadiums were announced, the INAI Commissioner Josefina Roman Vergara issued a recommendation that agencies conduct a close watch of their implementation process. The response was the rapprochement of the organizations with the authorities.

In this regard, both the FMF and the Liga MX clubs must identify the risks and anticipate them through the planning of precautionary measures that contribute to the correct handling of personal data. Although the measure was not condemned by the commissioner for being a bad idea, she assured that its relevance and purpose should be reviewed to comply with the security mandates, as well as confidentiality.

“What might eventually turn out illegal is that they did not comply with what the law establishes (…) they are biometric data, they would be sensitive, have the last name of sensitive personal data. The security measures that must be adopted for its treatment will have to be of the highest level, both physical and technological and administrative”, declared Román Vergara.

The fan ID is a identification document which will be required of all fans who wish enter the Liga MX and Liga de Expansión matches. The first time it was used was during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. Four years later it was more widely used in the World Cup in Russia and will be implemented in a mandatory manner in Qatar 2022.

The registry collects data such as headshots, tickets, and biometric data. In this sense, the process has a credentialing stage in a database of the equipment, for which basic and contact information will be requested, that is, INE, proof of address and CURP.

During the registration phase, fans must obtain a unique identifier to access the matches. Later, in the access to stadiums, a filter will be made to match the attendee data with the online registration. Finally, we will implement a real time monitoringas well as an analysis at the end of each game to prevent violent events in venues.

