Liga MX and FMF received a complaint about the Fan ID in stadiums: “Attempt against privacy”

All fans must have a registration and identification to enter the stadiums (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The violent fight that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium from Queretaro bordered the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and to BBVA MX League to implement new measures to avoid events such as those of March 5. Therefore the president of the league Mikel Arriola Penalosa announced the implementation ofFan ID”, a measure to identify fans.

This security measure aroused some concern due to the implications of the face registrationtherefore the Network in Defense of Digital Rights (R3D) sent a letter to Liga MX and the FMF in which he requested different measures that do not compromise the identity of the public.

Through social networks and on their official page they published a letter in which they spoke out against the measure imposed by Mikel Arriola and One of Luisapresident of the Mexican Federation, because they affirmed that violate the privacy of fansin addition to the registration of faces It will not be the solution to the issue of violence in the stands.

The defender of digital rights argued that the FAN ID registry makes people who go to the stadiums vulnerable to being victims of crimes (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

“The conditioning of the delivery of personal data for access to states (FAN ID), the creation and sharing of databases with the Mexico Platform, as well as the installation of video surveillance systems with facial recognition are measures that force amateurs to take serious risks unnecessary for your privacy and security,” the letter reads.

The digital rights defender argued that the FAN ID registry violates people to go to the stadiums to be crime victims as the extortion, frauds and even the kidnappingsince the data could fall into criminal groups.

He added that the proper protection of private information and biometric data that Femexfut will record is not being guaranteed, so the R3D pointed out that the public and private security authorities themselves have been “incompetent” in handling such information.

The Network in Defense of Digital Rights sent a letter to Liga MX for the use of the FAN ID (Photo: Twitter/@R3Dmx)

“The FMF and Liga MX want the fans to hand over sensitive personal data and place their trust in public authorities and private institutions that have precisely demonstrated incompetence, corruption, and even collusion with crime”

On the other hand, the defender of digital rights exposed the errors that the digital security systems could have since, by not being exact in the biometric registration could have discrimination cases with gender nonconforming peopledark-haired or women, because according to what the Network in Defense of Digital Rights explained, they are the groups of individuals in which there are more facial recognition failures.

“Facial recognition technologies have proven to be highly prone to false positive and false negative errors, even showing error rates that can range between 92.3% and 95.4%. In addition to being ineffective in identifying suspicious persons, they have produced multiple cases of arbitrary arrests of innocent peoples”, said the Mexican digital agency.

Mikel Arriola announced that all clubs must register their fans with a Fan ID (Photo: Liga MX)

Lastly, he emphasized that Surveillance and identification of the faces of the fans will not be the solution to the problems of violence in footballfor which he requested the reconsideration of the sports authorities to take different measures.

“We ask the Federation, Liga MX and the clubs to reverse the measures that have been announced and undertake a plural, informed and responsible dialogue that allows us to address this problem from the evidence and respect for the rights of the fans and not from the demagoguery or the interests of some security companies”.

It should be noted that the Club Santos Laguna and Atlas were the two first Liga MX teams that have already started registering their fans for the next matches of Matchday 11 of Clausura 2022.

