Liga MX and FMF will no longer use facial recognition for Fan ID

Liga MX and the FMF will modify the Fan ID of the stadiums (Photo: Twitter/@clubnecaxa)

Due to the new security protocols inside soccer stadiums in Mexico, the Liga MX and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) started the project of Fan IDwhich will aim to identify and collect information from those attending the sporting event.

Recently the sports authorities together with the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) published the agreements they reached after having a meeting on Tuesday, August 16. In it, it was determined that the Liga MX and the FMF of they will not collect biometric data for facial identification of the fans.

Through an official statement, Mikel Arriolapresident of Liga BBVA MX, and One from Luisapresident of the FMF, explained that will follow the recommendations of the INAI in relation to the protection of personal data of fans, mainly biometric information and face id that the Liga BBVA MX intended to implement.

Liga MX intends to identify the members of the fans of the Mexican teams (Photo: cuartoscuro.com)

At the end of March, the transparency institute began an investigation into the Fan ID project of the Mexican league and the federation, since they issued a position in which they expressed your concern about the vulnerability of biometric data of the fans.

For this reason, both parties reached an agreement not to collect this type of information in order not to expose the safety of soccer fans. Consequently will fully follow the recommendations of the INAI and they will look for a safe way to implement the Fan ID.

This was expressed in the official statement from Liga MX:

“After concluding his normative-operational analysis on the Privacy Impact Assessment (EIP) of the FAN ID project, presented by the FMF and Liga MX, the INAI issued a Technical Opinion with recommendations that will be addressed to implement the system of online identificationwith the considerations of compliance issued by the autonomous body specialized in the matter”.

INAI made suggestions to Liga MX and FMF to implement the Fan ID (Photo: INAI)

One of the annotations made by Liga MX was about the fan ID operation Well, he assured that this is not based on some video surveillance system with facial recognition, nor will there be access to the background of the fans, it only intends to have a record of who are the people who enter to watch soccer games.

He also pointed out that both the FMF and the league are committed to the protection and compliance with personal data regulations to guarantee the safety of the public.

“It should be noted that FAN ID, as stated at the meeting by the FMF and LIGA MX, is not based on the use of video surveillance technologies with facial recognition, nor in the use of fans’ backgrounds, nor does it provide for the unrestricted transfer of data; on the contrary, the Federation and the League are committed to complying with the principles, duties and obligations related to the treatment and Protection of personal data”, can be read in the statement.

The Fan ID would also be implemented in the matches of the Mexican National Team (Photo: Isaac Esquivel/ Cuartoscuro.com)

For its part, the data protection agency also issued an official statement in which it specified its position and resolution to the case of Fan ID in the stadiums. The recommendations made by INAI to the FMF and Liga MX are the following:

* Generate a comprehensive approach of how the technological tools will work, as well as the use that will be given to the personal data of the hobby.

* Fully assess the impacts and consequences of fan ID in the stadiums.

* ensure that the risks are controlled in each of the phases where the information will be collected and the “useful life” cycle of the personal data.

* Collect a smaller number of personal data and/or less intrusive technologies around the processing of biometric data on a large scale -particularly facial recognition-.

