Liga MX and MLS meet in the 2022 Leagues Cup: América and Chivas collide against the Los Angeles squads

A new showdown between Liga MX and Major League Soccer is about to begin. The Leagues Cup Showcase 2022 its protagonists are two greats of Mexican soccer: America y Guadalajarawho will face off in stellar duels against the teams of Los Angeles FC Already LA Galaxyboth teams from the Californian capital.

Although the matches will be merely exhibition, the importance of the tournament lies in the opportunity that the Liga MX and their clubs to overpenorse the negative results that they have recorded against United States football in recent months (one of them having lost the Champions League final and ending a streak of more than fifteen years with a Mexican as the winner).

In addition to the groups already mentioned, they will also participate FC Cincinnati, SC Nashville, Real Salt Lake and the current two-time Mexican champion, Atlas. Unlike past editions, the event will not have a champion due to the format with which it was configured for this year, with which it seeks to adapt to the needs of the national teams (the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins in November, so that several leagues had to modify their calendars).

The two matches will take place on the SoFi Stadium, California, in a single day, on Wednesday, July 3. However, Chivas and LA Galaxy will be the first to get the ball rolling. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The game has a special attraction since it will be the first in which Javier Chicharito Hernández is reunited with the club that saw him emerge.

“It will be very special to face my first team, the one who gave me the opportunity in my football life, who gave me everything and that I also gave everything. Chivas is the best and the most successful player in Mexico and the Galaxy is the best organization”, commented Hernández.

Later, around 22:10 hours, América and Los Angeles FC will take to the field of play to measure themselves. The Eagles will face a team from Los Angeles that was the protagonist of the last transfer market in the MLS with the incorporation of two world stars: the Welshman Gareth Bale and the italian Giorgio Chiellini. In addition, the franchise already has in its ranks the Mexican Carlos candlea figure not only of the institution but of the league itself.

The present of the most winning teams in Mexico, however, is not the best. Both Chivas and Águilas are going through a bad time in the 2022 Opening of the MX League. The azulcremas add just 4 points out of a possible 15 as a result of a win, a draw and three losses. And although they have a pending match, marching in the fifteenth position puts in doubt the project of Fernando Ortiz as technical director (and of other managers).

The reality of the rojiblancos is not much better. Located in fourteenth place, the people of Guadalajara do not know what it means to win so far this semester. Of six games played they have been defeated on one occasion, but tied in the other five. In addition, together with Atlético de San Luis, they are the team with the worst goalscoring record with three goals.

