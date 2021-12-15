Liga Mx announced that it will be severe in measures against discrimination: “we will have specific sanctions”

Archive photograph of the president of the MX League, Mikel Arriola. EFE / Luis Ramírez



The president of the Liga Mx, Mikel Arriola, announced that the institution will be severe when take action against discrimination against women and homosexuals, which he expects to decline in 2022.

“For any time of violence against the players, the Assembly’s protocol allows a course of action and between now and May we will have specific sanctions, “said the manager regarding cases of offenses in the women’s league.

Arriola celebrated that the frequent homophobic screaming in stadiums did not manifest itself in the final phase of the league and reiterated the idea of ​​maintaining a prevention policy, although there will be no lack of sanctions against those who discriminate.

“Whoever shouts has no place in the stadiumWe have generated a protocol for people to be withdrawn from the stadiums, but hopefully you do not have more sanctions, “he said.

File photograph where Mikel Arriola appears, during an interview. EFE / Jorge Núñez



Arriola highlighted that in 2021 the effective time of the matches grew by more than three minutes, and He was glad that Cruz Azul and Atlas have broken long-standing negative streaks.

The manager asserted that, in addition to the negative streaks that ceased to be so, by Azules y Rojinegros, This year the league experienced advances such as the extension of the effective time of the games from 47:00 to 50:51 minutes.

“The duration of the show was increased. This means that our fans enjoyed more continuous play, with more spectacle, “he explained.

When talking about the goals for next year, he recognized that, in addition to reducing downtime, in the next campaign one of the priorities It will be that the economic income approaches those of before the covid-19.

“The objective is to increase income so that teams increase profits”, he concluded.

FIFA sanctioned Mexico for homophobic chants: two games without an audience and an economic fine

Soccer Football – World Cup – CONCACAF Qualifiers – Mexico v Honduras – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico – October 10, 2021 Mexico players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

FIFA published the sanctions of the Disciplinary Committee after the qualifying duels towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where punished the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) with a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (2 million 288 thousand pesos) Y two home games behind closed doors. This sanction is the product of the discriminatory acts experienced in the duels before Canada and Honduras.

On September 8, the national team held a meeting with the Canadian team. Said party had to lay off to comply with the protocol by the homophobic scream that appeared at the Azteca Stadium.

Two days later, in the match against Honduras, the slogan was also heard in the stands of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, on that occasion the game was not stopped, but it was enough for the sanction of the governing body of football to be carried out.

“Under the line of zero tolerance for discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations were punished for discriminatory acts of their respective hobbies,” FIFA reported.

Photograph of the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, (Mexico). EFE / Carlos Ramírez / Archive



Is It is not the first time that the tricolor set has been sanctioned for discriminatory acts. In June 2021, the Mexican Federation received a fine of more than one million pesos, in addition to two veto matches. The FMF, after filing an appeal, managed to reduce to a single game behind closed doors, so the only match that was played without an audience in the stands of Azteca was Mexico vs. Jamaica.

The following duels of El Tri at home that must be played without fans are those corresponding to the qualifying rounds towards the World Cup, against Costa Rica and Panama in January 2022. It is worth mentioning that the following three parties of the national representative are away; United States, Canada and Jamaica in that order. So on paper, they will be more complicated games, and what the last two games could do at home where there will be no support from the fans, defining to get the ticket to Qatar 2022.

The sanction imposed by the International Federation of Football Association, is endorsed in Article 13, point 2, of its Disciplinary Code. In point B the sanction of games behind closed doors is manifested, but it also indicates that if this behavior continues, what comes next will be: “a defeat due to withdrawal or resignation, exclusion from a competition or demotion.”

EFE

