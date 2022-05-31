Liga MX: Atlas achieved the feat of bi-championship in Hidalgo

PACHUCA, HIDALGO, MAY 29, 2022- The Atlas soccer team wins the title of Liga MX champion, Grita México C22 at the Hidalgo Stadium, after defeating Club Pachuca. PHOTO: EDGAR NEGRETE/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Atlas foxes, the representative team of the state of Jalisco, won the title of two-time champion at the Hidalgo Stadium, the home of the Tuzos of the city of Pachuca, who despite winning the match, They lost overall.

The “Red and Black” of the Atlas got their third star after those obtained in the 1950-1951 season and in the Grita México A21 tournament with a global score of 3-2 after winning 2-0 in the first leg.

In the return match, played at the Hidalgo de Pachuc stadiuma, the local team took the lead after eight minutes through the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra, who defined with a shot inside the area after eluding two opponents.

The Argentinian Julio César Furch equalized for Atlas at 45 minutes by way of penalty kick after referee Fernando Hernández decreed it after reviewing a play in the VAR where defender Daniel Aceves touched the ball with his hand inside the area.

“It was a very disputed final, Pachuca was a difficult and excellent rival, but the heart of this team was stronger to take us the two-time championship,” he told Fox Sports Colombian Camilo Vargas, Atlas goalkeeper.

Pachuca took the lead again at the end of the first half with a header from Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez after center sent by Víctor Guzmán from the left sector.

Atlas was left with a man less in the 82nd minute with the expulsion of defender Aníbal Chalá who saw the red card after the referee reviewed a play in the VAR where the Ecuadorian defender stepped on Guzmán’s ankle when they both disputed the ball.

Pachuca, who was looking for his seventh title after those won in the tournaments Invierno 1999, Invierno 2001, Apertura 2003, Clausura 2006, Clausura 2007 and Clausura 2016tried to take advantage of the extra player to tie the overall score and send the game to extra time but they did not succeed.

In this way, Atlas became the third club in Mexico to win a two-time championship since the short tournaments were implemented in 1996. Pumas UNAM achieved it in the Clausura 2004 and Apertura 2004y León did it in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014.

“We suffered a lot, it was very hard, we are very happy and proud, winning these titles is the best. I rescue the will of this squad that never gave up anything for lost”, the technical director of Atlas, the Argentine Diego Cocca, told the Fox Sports network.

However, the party unleashed another chapter in the controversy of mexican arbitration since during the first half a goal was not scored penal that could have favored the squad of the Tuzos.

Around minute 20, Erik Sánchez received a foul from Anderson Santamaria inside the small area. In the first instance, the player of the Tuzos was lying on the grass and the play was allowed to run, but shortly after Fernando Hernandez Gomezcentral referee of the game, stopped the game because he was called by the WAS to review the play.

That decision gave way to the thought that he would score a penalty for the local squad. After reviewing carefully, and to the surprise of those present, especially members of the visiting team, the center-back did not call the foul and the game continued.

