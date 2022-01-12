Liga MX: Brazilians and Uruguayans led the first day of the Clausura

Pumas player José De Oliveira celebrates a goal against Toluca today, during a match of matchday one of the Closing Tournament of Mexican soccer, at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / José Méndez



The Brazilians, with four goals in the triumph of the Pumas 5-0 over Toluca, and the Uruguayans with three targets, led the legion of foreigners on the first day of the Closing 2022 of Mexican soccer.

In the University Stadium, the Brazilians took advantage of the freedoms of the defense of Toluca and prevailed with the leadership of Rogerio De Oliveira, with two annotations, Diogo de Oliveira and Higor Meritao, with one each.

Rogerio accepted a service from Alan Mozo and converted the 1-0 in the 31st minute, and after a target from Diego, in the 61st, he made his second target, with an elegant scissors on the edge of the area.

After the Mexican rookie José Ruvalcaba made it 4-0 in his first ball in the First Division, the Brazilian Meritao swept into the area in the 81st and left-handed completed the win that put the Pumas at the top of the table .

On Friday, Uruguayan Diego Rolán doubled and gave Juárez FC a 2-1 victory over Necaxa.

In the opening play of the game, Rolán scored from the right in minute 2, from his compatriot Gabriel Fernández; in 57 Rolán made it 2-1 after the Necaxa goalkeeper, Edgar hernandez, saved the penalty, but left the ball near the small area, which the Uruguayan took advantage of to convert.

Other outstanding Uruguayans were Maximiliano Araujo, who rescued Puebla from a 1-1 draw against América, and Querétaro goalkeeper Washington Aguerre, who made numerous interventions and saved his team, which drew goalless with Monterrey.

The Brazilian Rogerio and the Uruguayan Rolán lead the scorers together with the Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez, who on Thursday was the hero of the victory of Pachuca, 0-2 at the home of San Luis, Atlético de Madrid branch.

The other goals of the first day of the championship were seven by Mexican figures and one by an own goal.

Two games were still pending, the Santos Laguna-Tigres UANL, which will be played this Wednesday and the León-Atlas, rescheduled for Wednesday of next week.

