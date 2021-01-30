Liga MX: dates, times and channels to enjoy day 4 of the Guard1anes 2021 tournament

Leonardo Fernández de Tigres disputes the ball with Hedgardo Marín (d) of FC Juárez at the University Stadium in the city of Monterrey (Mexico). (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



Day 4 of the tournament Guard1anes 2021 of Liga MX starts this Thursday, January 28 with the game of Tigres against Necaxa in the University VolcanoThis will be the last confrontation of the felines prior to their participation in the Club World Cup. The encounter It will be broadcast live on TUDN and on Channel 5 at 9:00 p.m. Central.

The team of Ricardo Ferretti will play without André-Pierre Gignac and Carlos González due to injuries, to take care of any discomfort and that the footballers can make the trip to Qatar to play the Club World Cup.

The Tigers club shared the results of the latest COVID-19 test prior to the league match and the trip to Qatar. Of the 34 that were carried out in total, two of them yielded positive results, one corresponding to a player and the other to a member of the coaching staff. According to the protocol of Liga MX and the health sector, both were separated from the rest.

This absence is added to that of Nicolás López, who has not been able to test negative for COVID-19.

André-Pierre Gignac at the Guard1nes 2021 tournament (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

For Friday, January 29, there will only be one confrontation, in the Kraken, when Mazatlán receives Pachuca at 9:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Tv Azteca.

The games on Saturday 30 will start with Chivas against FC Juárez at 7:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium, televised only by cable on the IZZI channel. Followed by Cruz Azul against Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium at 9:00 p.m. on TUDN.

Saturday, January 30, concludes with the match of the Xolos de Tijuana receiving Toluca at 21:06 at the Caliente Stadium on Fox Sports.

Sunday January 31 Pumas will receive at 12:00 hours at the University Olympic Stadium at Atlas, broadcast by TUDN and the America will visit Santos at TSM at 19:06 on Fox Sports.

Emanuel Aguilera from Club América (Photo: Twitter / @clubamerica)

America will continue with the absence of Guillermo Ochoa, Richard Sánchez and Nicolás Benedetti after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the match day 3.

Matchday 4 continues next week, February 1, when the León receives Atlético de San Luis at 9:00 p.m. at the Nou Camp Stadium that will be televised by Fox Sports.

On Tuesday, February 2, matchday 4 concludes with the match of Puebla against Rayados de Monterrey at 9:00 p.m. at the Cuauhtémoc stadium and will be televised by TV Azteca.

The Monterrey team continues to recover players after shedding eleven positive elements the week before Matchday 3 after facing América. Until now, Avilés Hurtado, Stefan Medina, Maxi Meza, César Montes and substitute goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas have rejoined.

Cesar Montes (d) of Rayados de Monterrey disputes the ball with Sebastián Córdoba (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



The Rayados campus underwent PCR tests again on Wednesday morning, as scheduled a week ago when the infections began. Coach Javier Aguirre is still waiting for the incorporation of five players.

Tigers in the Club World Cup

In the draw that took place on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Tigres team met their rival in the Club World Cup, the UANL team will face Ulsan Hyundai, the Asian champion in the first wave . The match will be on February 7 in the quarterfinals.

