Liga MX: dates, times and channels to watch matchday 7 matches

Matchday 7 of the MX League begins (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

The next Thursday, February 18 start day 7 of Guard1anes 2021 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, where the Atlético de San Luis will receive Santos Laguna at 9:00 p.m. and will be available through cable television on the ESPN.

For him Friday February 19, Necaxa will receive Rayados de Monterrey at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes at 7:30 p.m. and at the end, Los Bravos de Juárez will face Mazatlán FC at 9:30 p.m. Both games will be available for TV Azteca.

On Saturday February 20, Cruz Azul will face Toluca at the Azteca Stadium at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for TUDN. While Atlas will face America at the Jalisco stadium, which will be televised by TV Azteca.

Adrián Aldrete from Cruz Azul in the MX League (PHOTO: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

For its part, on Sunday, February 21 at noon Pumas will receive León in Ciudad Universitaria and will be televised by TUDN, later Querétaro will face in Puebla at 5:00 p.m., it will be available at TV picture Y Fox Sports.

To conclude with Sunday’s games, Tigres will face the Xolos of Tijuana in El Volcán at 7:00 p.m., through TUDN.

Matchday 7 concludes at the Hidalgo Stadium, next Monday, February 22, when Pachuca will face Chivas at 9:00 p.m. and you can enjoy it through Fox Sports Y Sports course.

Santiago Ormeño de Puebla one of Puebla’s scorers (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)



One of the most prominent players at the beginning of the tournament it was Puebla striker Santiago Ormeño, who little by little he has established himself as a scorer in Liga MX.

The player’s performance has attracted the attention of two teams: Mexico and Peru. In a press conference prior to the next match, he assured that he has not had any contact with any team.

“So far I have no formal invitation from any selection. Therefore, I still do not have to decide on anything and I will continue working to be taken into account. When the time comes I will know what decision to make, “he commented at a press conference.

He mentioned that he has no preference for either. “I am born in Mexico, but I also have Peruvian roots and I am eligible for both. If I only consider one, I think that would be the team I would go to, “he said.

Ormeño scorer from Puebla (Photo: Instagram / santorme)

“For me it is very cool. That they talk about me there means that I’m doing things well and I’m going to try to do things like that so that they can keep talking and the best for me comes along, ”he said.

The return of Tigers

Tigres returns to Liga MX to face Cruz Azul in the pending match of matchday six.

The Nuevo León team traveled to Qatar to play the Club World Cup where they beat the Korean Ulsan Hyundai and Brazil’s Palmeiras. “The felines” reached the final where they faced the European champion, Bayern Munich, losing only by one goal.

After several days of measured training so as not to add fatigue after the long trip, the Tigres will try to take advantage of their local status against an opponent with whom they have pending accounts.

