Liga MX: Disciplinary Commission suspended Aldo De Nigris for publication on social networks

The Disciplinary Commission decided to punish Aldo De Nigris for having made a publication in “misuse” of social networks. The internal body of the Mexican Football Federation decided suspend to the assistant of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, coach of the Rayados de Monterrey, with one game, for which he will miss the commitment of day two of the Opening 2022 against the Eagles of America. In addition to a monetary fine.

The former royal striker used Twitter to leave a suggestive message after Gang’s defeat against Santos Laguna at the start of the League MX. De Nigris posted several emojis referring to wads of cash. Without giving further details or making more publications, the Disciplinary Commission described the act as punishable. The message on the technical assistant’s profile was deleted moments later.

“It was determined to sanction financially and with a game of suspension, the Technical Assistant of the Club Rayados de Monterrey, Jesús Aldo de Nigris Guajardo, since during the match corresponding to Day 1, between the Clubs Santos Laguna and Rayados de Monterrey, he transgressed the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation, in particular the Article 71 subsection c), for the misuse of social networks, by not addressing them with respect and prudence”reads the statement.

Monterrey’s defeat on the field of the TSM Stadium was decided with a goal in stoppage time via a penalty well charged by Brian Lozano. The foul was signaled by the central referee due to the illegal action of the defender Jesús Gallardo on the attacker of the Warriors, Harold Preciado. Finally, the score was four annotations for three in favor of the locals. During the game, four of the seven goals were made by way of penalty kicks.

One of the harshest criticisms came from Aldo’s family circle. Poncho de Nigris, television host and brother of the person involved, wrote once the punishment was announced: “What is this ??? For a tweet. What scourges we have in football. It has always been the same since the gentlemen’s agreement that they did not let play Toño in Mexico because he had left without paying a flat fee. Long live Mexico”.

The sanctions after the actions of day one, however, were extended to more than one institution. That yes, with a marked indication to the teams of Nuevo León, because they were the most affected. In addition to Aldo, the technical director of the team Víctor Manuel Vucetich was also punished for having made statements against the arbitration during the press conference after the game. For the same reason, Miguel Herrera of the UANL Tigers, was also fined. In both cases, the punishment is merely economic.

