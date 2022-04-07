Liga MX expelled fans during Toluca vs. Rayados

Liga MX withdrew 15 fans during Toluca vs. Rayados (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

During the game of Toluca vs. scratched from Monterrey of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX, the sports authorities reported that they removed a group of fans because of their behavior in the stands of the Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, State of Mexico.

In a cofficial statement published on social networks, it was detailed how the protocols were carried out to remove a group of fans because of their attitude in the stands. As specified by the Liga BBVA MX, with the support of the security elements of the sports venue, the eviction of 15 people.

The expulsion of the people was due to the fact that they incurred behaviors that incite violence, the riots and for not following the protocol of healthy sports coexistence in football stadiums. They also tried to incite more public to start a fight because of the actions that were taking place on the court at that time.

For this reason, once the security elements detected the faults, they began with the protocols that indicate the expulsion of the fans who caused disturbances. So far it is unknown what will happen to those involvedbut according to what you have shared One of Luisapresident of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) about the use of homophobic scream and incite violence, could be banned for several years.

In the next few days it will be possible to know what the Liga BBVA MX will do in relation to the event on the night of Wednesday, April 4. in detention, the Liga MX commissioner was in charge of being present during the eviction of the fans. It should be noted that they did not reveal which team of fans the people who perpetrated the events belonged to.

This was stated in the official report of the Mexican league:

“The MX league informs that in the pending match of Day 4 of the #GritaMéxicoC22 between Toluca and Rayados, 15 people were removed from the Nemesio Diez stadium. It for not following instructions of good behavior, disrupt the order and disturb other party attendees. The eviction was carried out by elements of State Public Security with the support of Private Security and under the supervision of the Liga BBVA MX Commissioner”.

It should be noted that this is not the only isolated event in the recent Clausura 2022 matches, since during the León vs. Querétaro match on Matchday 12, the The fair yelled “assassins” at the players of The White Roosters.

In the face of such a lack, the Disciplinary Commission from FMF took action on the matter and vetoed León’s support group for their next home game. Through the disciplinary report, corresponding to the date 12 of the championship, informed that the next game of esmeraldas it will be without an audiencesince you will not be allowed to enter the bar of the green bellies for verbal violence.

“It is reported that according to the events that occurred in the León vs. Querétaro, the animation group of Club León is sanctioned, prohibiting them from entering their next home match, which will be on matchday 14 against Puebla FC”, can be read in the official statement.

Since the occurrence of riñto violence in the Querétaro Stadium in the game of The White Roosters against atlasthe MX League has paid attention to the operation of the porriles groups of each club, as it will seek to eradicate violent behavior in the stands and those who incur in said offense will be sanctioned.

