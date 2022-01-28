Liga MX Femenil: what about Craig Harrington, America and the allegations of violence

Craig Harrington was suspended three games for offending Rayadas players (Photo: Twitter/@_CHarrington_)

the match between Women’s America against scratched corresponding to Day 3 of Women’s MX League left a controversial moment starring the coach cream blue, Craig Harrington he was sent off in the second half after insult the soccer players of Monterrey.

Despite the fact that the game was held last Monday, January 24, so far there have been different statements, messages from the fans and other positions from América Femenil that increased the controversy regarding the normalization of violence at women’s soccer and especially how the Coapa institution dealt with complaints of violence.

Around minute 60, the Americanistas committed a infringement in the limits with the technical area, consequently the whistle of the match marked a set piece in favor of the visiting club. While the squad scratched was getting organized to resume play, coach Harrington got upset with the refereeing and offended Monterrey footballers.

Craig Harrington was expelled in the second half after insulting the Monterrey soccer players (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Because the Americanist strategist does not speak Spanish addressed his rivals in English and violated them. The event occurred suddenly but Lizzet Amairany García, central judge of the commitment, was close to the event so expelled him. Without the English coach, the Eagles they finished the game and fell with a score of 0 – 2.

Later at the press conference, Eve Mirror, technical director of scratched, spoke of the fact and publicly denounced the insults that his players received and demanded that the BBVA MX League to take action on the matter because the recent Mexican champion stated that “I will always defend my players.”

“Today my court mate committed some fouls. I will always defend my players, I hope that the Disciplinary (Commission) takes action on the matter about what he said […] I denounce it strongly, I will not allow anyone to be insulted under any circumstances”, he pointed.

Eva Espejo, technical director of Rayadas, spoke about the incident and publicly denounced the insults that her players received (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)



Different sports commentators took up the controversy, one of them was David Faitelson, who through his Twitter account wrote: “Serious accusations of Eva Espejo @EMaEsPin6, coach of scratched, about Englishman Craig Harrington, coach of América… “I insult my players,” said Espejo. Liga MX and the FMF must thoroughly investigate this event…”

Among the fans of the women’s league, sports analysts were accused of “revictimizar” the statements of Eve Mirror because proof of the insults made by Harrington was demanded or the denunciation of the Mexican technique was questioned.

The Liga MX Disciplinary Commission initiated an investigative file against Harrington and determined suspend the English coach for three games. Through an official statement from the commission, he argued:

América Femenil issued a statement on the situation of Craig Harrington (Photo: Twitter/@AmericaFemenil)

“Inciting, provoking or disrespecting or insulting players or members of the Technical Staff of the opposing Club or of their own Club, 3 games of suspension”

At the time, it was not known what was the insult that the Americanist strategist said, but ESPN revealed what he said. “F * ck off” were the words with which Harrington addressed the Striped.

When the capital club received the sanction from the Commission, it shared a communication with your fans in which he reiterated his commitment to eradicate violent behavior and specified that there would be an internal sanction for the coach.

On the night of Wednesday, January 26, Craig Harrington himself offered an apology to all the fans and the players he offended. He uploaded a video on Twitter in which he noted that he would stop using said vocabulary:

“I made a promise that I will definitely remove some words from my vocabulary from now on”

Janelly Farías issued a statement about Craig Harrington (Photo: Twitter/@janellyfarias)

Janelly FaríasAmerica’s center back, too took a stand on the issue. The player is recognized for her constant posture around the elimination of violence in football and when his technical director starred in said scandal, Farías issued an official statement in which he reproached Harrington’s behavior and detailed:

“I am very clear that ignoring what happened would be disappointing all the girls who see us as an example and who expect us to continue creating the path for them. That fairer future depends on our voice”

The event grew on a large scale to the extent that the “Feminist Bar”, space for women who support the teams of the Liga MX Femenil, held a discussion forum on Twitter under the name “The normalization of violence in soccer.”

