Liga MX: Mikel Arriola recognized complications for clubs due to COVID-19 infections in the tournament

Mikel Arriola, executive president of the Liga MX, recognized that this campaign will be difficult for the clubs on the issue of COVID-19 infections. He recalled that Mexico and the world are going through a complex situation derived from the pandemic, which is reflected in Aztec football.

“We brought 7 thousand cases in November and we were very alarmed; in January, the third week, we bring 21 thousand cases. That obviously implies that we are going to live a very complex semester in terms of contagions in the teams “, stated the manager in an interview with TUDN.

Former public servant spoke about the handling of the epidemic in the country and how it affected the last tournament. He emphasized that the situation of six months ago was different from that of this first third of the year, in which several entities are on the verge of hospital collapse.

“What happened the second semester of last year? That the competition was not put at risk, the modifications to the calendar were evaluated casuistically; Games were rescheduled, yes, but not matchdays. Today we are at the worst pandemic level in the history of Mexico, ”he added.

And is that Within the MX League, a scandal has been unleashed by a COVID-19 outbreak in one of the clubs. Rayados from Monterrey reported that several of his players presented symptoms after the match at the Azteca Stadium against América.

The gang announced that on their campus there were 19 people infected with COVID-19, of which 11 were footballers of the first team. Therefore, in coordination with Liga MX, they rescheduled their next two matches.

Following this situation, America expressed its annoyance over the situation in Rayados with its COVID-19 outbreak in the first team of Liga MX. This is because several of his players presented symptoms after the meeting they held last weekend.

The Eagles reported that “there have been some symptoms related to the virus among players.” For this reason, taking into account the 19 positives in La Pandilla, isolated footballers under medical supervision.

The azulcremas reported that a member of the coaching staff, two staff members and three players tested positive to COVID-19. Among them is goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who acknowledged that he had symptoms related to the virus.

This caused a change in the logistics of the Liga MX health protocol. The agency said Thursday that each team must do virus detection tests every 10 days and added a penalty to those who do not comply with the health protocol, fine that could reach up to 100,000 pesos Mexicans.

It is worth remembering that Jonathan Rodriguez by Cruz Azul and Alan Mozo de Pumas were caught in different meetings without complying with the measures imposed by Liga MX. Therefore, both directives ensured that their players they were sanctioned internally.

To this is added that Mexico goes through difficult times due to the increase in cases in the country. According to the latest report, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that in the country there are 1,771,740 positive cases accumulated and 150,273 deaths by coronavirus.

On the vaccination front, the nation accumulates 642,105 doses applied throughout the Republic until January 25, 2021. Of the total, 28,715 people, the overwhelming majority of front-line health personnel in the fight against coronavirus, have already received the two necessary doses. The rest, 613,390 received the first.

