Liga MX: Rayados beat the Red Devils with a goal from Funes Mori 2-0

Monterrey won 2-0 over Toluca on Wednesday with a goal and assistance from the Mexican nationalized Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori in the Grita Mexico A21 tournament.
The party, corresponding to the eleventh day it was scheduled to be played at the end of September, but was moved forward for scheduling reasons.
The first half was alternate dominance, with Monterrey dominating in the last 20 minutes in which Funes Mori, the Costa Rican Joel Campbell and José Alvarado created danger, but lacked forcefulness in the last touch.
In 42, Funes Mori made three elegant cuts in the area and put a ball to Gallardo, who touched his right leg for 1-0.
Toluca came close to drawing in the 66th minute with powerful shots from Kevin Castañeda and the Argentine Pedro Alexis Canelo, but the ball crashed into the right post.
Monterrey scored the second goal in the 73rd minute with a header from Funes Mori after a cross sent by Alfonso González.
Near the end, the right post again prevented the goal of the “Red Devils” from Toluca, when a shot from the Argentine nationalized Mexican Rubens Sambueza hit the metal in the 87th minute.
Rayados reached 17 points, three less than América and Toluca, which occupy the first and second positions.
The Apertura will continue between Thursday and Sunday with the tenth day in which Pachuca-Necaxa, Puebla-Cruz Azul, Tijuana-Mazatlán, Atlas-León, Tigres UANL-Pumas UNAM, América-Guadalajara, Toluca-San Luis and Santos Laguna will play. Monterrey.
