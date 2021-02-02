Liga MX: Santiago Solari did not rule out a signing for America at the last minute

At hours of the closing of the transfer market, Santiago Solari did not rule out a last minute contract for America (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

At the closing of the transfer market, the coach Santiago Solari did not rule out a last minute hiring for America. He explained that football can happen several surprises, but did not advance any name.

“The market has not yet closed. I think this is a good question for next week. I have a lot of experience in soccer and many things can happen in the last hours “, said the Argentine in a press conference after the draw against Santos Laguna (1-1).

Despite this, he noted that he is very satisfied with the staff he is in charge of. He noted that all his players are working professionally from starters to those who are out due to different circumstances.

Solari assured that, despite the youth of some, all are representing the institution of Coapa with personality (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica)

“What I can say is that I am very happy with the performance of each of the staff members who came here, how the injured work and those who could not play because they recover from COVID. It seems to me that they are working very seriously and professionally ”, he mentioned.

In turn, the Azulcrema helmsman spoke about the new names in the starting team. He assured that, despite the youth of some, all are representing the institution of Coapa with personality.

“There are players who they weren’t regular starters and are meeting that demand for this shirt with a lot of solvency and personality. Or players like Naveda, who is supported by our longest-running players, “he noted.

Solari admitted that he was left with a feeling stuck by the tie in the last minutes (Photo: Twitter / @ClubSantos)

About the match, Solari admitted that he was left with a feeling stuck by the tie in the last minutes. He asserted that the Eagles did not deserve to split points against the Warriors, due to the various opportunities to extend their advantage.

“We came here for the three points and we deserved to win those points. Although it was a disputed match, stuck at times, as the minutes went by we were finding our chances and after the goal we had chances to finish it off ”, he said.

The feeling is that: satisfaction with what the players have done. We continue to grow little by little and with many games ahead

The Argentine said that the Azulcrema fans should be excited about the team he leads (Photo: Twitter / @ClubSantos)

Finally, he asserted that the Azulcrema fans should be excited about the team he leads. In addition, he commented that he misses the times before the health emergency of COVID-19, which until now keeps world football on the sidelines.

“Americanism always has to be excited. Not only because we work with enthusiasm, but because the enthusiasm of the fans also fills us. You want to see the people on the field again, to feel that football climate to which we were accustomed, to see the full press room again and hopefully it won’t take long for us to return to normality ”, he concluded.

And that, despite the draw, America has had a good start to the tournament. After four dates, the pupils of Solari have won twice, tied in one and have only fallen once against Rayados de Monterrey.

The next match of the capital will be against Puebla next Saturday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The field will be that of the Azteca Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the network TUDN.

