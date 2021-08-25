Liga MX vs MLS: where and at what time to watch the All-Star Game 2021

For the first time the Liga BBVA MX and the Major League Soccer will face each other in the All-Star Game 2021 and will gather their best players to face each other in a game to be held at the stadium Banc of California, in Los Angeles.

Previously, the representative squads of each country disputed the Skills Challenge in which Liga BBVA MX won with the result of 3 challenges won by 2 lost to MLS: the passing, touch and crossbar challenges were for Mexico, while the volley y cross and shooting, they were for the United States.

The stars

The lists of those summoned were announced in advance, however, in both cases names have been changed. The main reason is due to injuries. Between the absences to highlight is players like Carlos Vela, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Jonathan Dos Santos, André Pierre Gignac and Guido Pizarro.

These are the summoned by Bob Bradley, Los Angeles FC manager and who will lead the MLS team:

In goal: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), André Blake (Philadelphia Union), Matt Turner (New England Revolution). Defensas: Walker Zimmerman (Naschville), Alex Roldán (Seattle Sounders), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), James Sands (New York City), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Jesús Murillo (LAFC), Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United). Midfielders: Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders), Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake), Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Cristian Roldán (Seattle Sounders), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United). Los atacantes: Raul Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders), Nani (Orlando City), Diego Rossi (LAFC), Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Daniel Sallói (Sporting Kansas City), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes).

For his part Juan Reynoso, current champion coach with Cruz Azul, requested the presence of the following footballers:

As archers: Alfredo Talavera (UNAM), Guillermo Ochoa (America), Nahuel Guzman (Tigers). On defense: Matheus Doria (Santos Laguna), Pablo Aguilar (Cruz Azul), Víctor Guzmán (Tijuana), Cesar Montes (Rayados), William Tesillo (León), Salvador Reyes (America), Juan Escobar (Cruz Azul), Jesus gallardo (Rayados), Jorge Sánchez (America). Midfielders: Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Fernando Gorriarán (Santos), Rubens Sambueza (Toluca), Javier Salas (Puebla), Pedro Aquino (America), Diego Valdes (Santos Laguna), Angel Mena (León), Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul), Erik Lira (Pumas). Finally as scorers: Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Pedro Canelo (Toluca), Nicolás Ibáñez (Pachuca), Rogelio Funes Mori (Scratched), Alexis vega (Chivas).

For today’s game, the kickoff is given o’clock 20:30 hours.

The Mexican national team prior to the match against the stars of Major League Soccer Photo: Twitter @LigaBBVAMX

Background

Although tonight’s game between the Mexican and American leagues is unprecedented, the All-Star Game it is not. In fact, this year’s edition is the 25th in MLS history. It is a game that has been organized every year since 1996 (except for the 2020 edition that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in which the stars of the League of Stars and Stripes come together to face foreign sets.

Against Mexican clubs, there is only a record of the 2003 edition when Chivas de Guadalajara was the guest team. The game took place in Carson California and the score was 3-1 for a Mexican defeat.

