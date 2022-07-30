Liga MX: what is known about the initiative that would prohibit the sale of alcohol in stadiums

The Chamber of Senators would seek to regulate the sale of alcoholic beverages in sports stadiums (Photo: Fernando Carranza/ Cuartoscuro)

The balance that resulted from the fight between fans of Queretaro y Atlas in the The Corregidora Stadium On March 6, it gave way for the Chamber of Senators to create an initiative that would seek to end the sale of alcohol in soccer stadiums and other sports and entertainment events.

Although four months have passed since the incident, and Liga BBVA MX has already implemented a series of sanctions to the club of the white roostersthe senators of the Mexican government would take more action to prevent violent events such as those seen in Clausura 2022, so they would promote a proposal to restrict the consumption of alcoholic beverages at sporting events.

It should be noted that since what happened in Querétaro, the issue of the consumption of intoxicating beverages at sporting events attended by minors was put on the political agenda, since this condition would expose their safety and that of other families, therefore -according to ESPN– The proposal would be discussed in the next ordinary period of sessions.

Hobby denounced a vendor for reusing used glasses at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla (Photo: Twitter/@ClubPueblaMX//@pepehanan)

This proposal would seek regulate the sale of beverages to prevent spectators from entering a state of violence or unconsciousness that could put other attendees at risk, in addition, the advertising ban in sports spaces around the consumption of intoxicating beverages.

According to the Senate GazetteSenator’s proposal Lilia Margarita Valdez Martinez de Morena is directed as follows:

“Proposes the prohibition of the advertising and sale of products with alcoholic content in spaces intended for public access for the development of sports activities attended by minors”

Due to the incident in the Querétaro match against Atlas in March 2022, the senators would seek to regulate the sale of alcohol (Photo: Isabel Mateos/ Cuartoscuroc.com)

Within the development of the normative purpose of the senator, it was exposed how would the modification to the article look of the general health law, among which the following points stand out:

a) Limit hours for alcohol consumption

a.1) Restrict alcohol consumption in those sports events, which are attended by minors.

V. regulate the sale of alcohol in spaces intended for public access for the development of sport activities.

187 Bis 2. Promotion is prohibited, advertising and sale of products with alcoholic content in spaces intended for public access for the development of sports activities attended by minors.

Liga MX and the FMF implemented the Fan ID to avoid fights between fans (Photo: cuartoscuro.com)

It should be noted that the initiative is still pending as it has not yet been discussed in the chamber of senators since the next ordinary session will begin on the first Monday of September. Consequently, the status of the initiative is pending and until March 15 the bill reached the United Commissions on Health and Legislative Studies, second, according to the Senate Gazette.

On the other hand, the document of the proposal indicated that “what happened at the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro was described as the blackest day in the history of Mexican soccer, especially due to the brutality and criminality that occurred”, for which the senator de Morena pointed out that: “It is necessary to work and legislate in the prohibition of alcoholic beverages in the stadiumswhich allows to provide families with security and monitor the good behavior of visitors and fans who come to these spaces”.

So far, the Liga MX he has not shown his position on the subject; In addition, once the proposal is discussed in the Senate, it will be known if it will apply in the different stadiums of Liga MX, or if it is rejected, what measures could Mexican soccer adopt in this regard.

