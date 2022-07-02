Liga MX will implement the fan ID in the stadiums from the start of Apertura 2022

(Foto: INAI)

The League MX announced this Thursday that immediatelyand will implement the FAN ID system in the stadiums of the 18 teams participating in the Apertura 2022 tournament.

The foregoing as one of the measures against the violent acts that were registered in the Corregidora Stadium in a meeting between Queretaro and Atlas last March, where there were various fans who were beaten until they ended up in intensive care.

“The BBVA MX LEAGUE informs that in accordance with what was communicated last Saturday by the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), with respect to the review process of the FAN ID system, work has been done with said body with the aim of ensuring that the identification mechanism makes it possible to reinforce security in the stadiums, without putting the integrity of the personal data of the fans at risk.

“Because of the foregoing, once ruled by said body, the LEAGUE MX will immediately implement the FAN ID in the stadiums that host the 18 teams that make it up,” the agency reported in a statement.

The FAN ID will be a document that will allow to identify each of the attendees to football matches and personal data must be protected.

The Mexican Soccer Federation (Femexfut) and Liga MX had delivered a document to INAI to analyze the implementation of the FAN ID in accordance with the laws regarding the handling of personal data of attendees.

This will allow each person who goes to a stadium to be fully identified, which will help eradicate acts of violence in stadiums.

Thus, once ruled, it is expected that the details of the way in which the system will be implemented will be given shortly so that access is allowed to each of the followers who want to attend the meetings.

On the other hand, this June 29, Femexfut and the Italian Football Federation of Italy signed a historic agreement from Rome, with the aim that Liga MX has more tools to compete. In addition, its mission is to inspire Mexican soccer players with the A league to seek to add in the soccer industry between both countries.

Present at the signing of the agreement A De Luisapresident of Femexfut, and Mikel Arriolaboss of the Mexican championship.

“The objective of this agreement is football. By generating knowledge of what is done in Mexico, in Europe we will be among the top five leagues in the world. As a league, we want to intervene in the information that we have about more than 2,500 Mexican players. That is why we come to Italy”, declared Arriola.

“Next year we are going to internationalize our players by playing in the Leagues Cup, what we also want is to internationalize our television rights”

On the other hand, the president of the maximum circuit mentioned that beyond both leagues benefit financiallythe agreement is practically soccer, since more competitive players will be generated both in the men’s and women’s categories and members of the technical bodies.

“We are going to sign an agreement with the president of the Serie A, Lorenzo Casini, to strengthen relations between these two leagues. We aspire to promote the basic forces and women’s tournaments. We want to show Europe that Mexico is a great player trainer. Playing in Europe changes the disciplinary system,” she indicated.

Finally, after Toluca and the Bayer Leverkusen They will play a friendly match and soon Guadalajara will face the JuventusMikel Arriola hopes that this type of meeting will be seen more often, so they are already agreeing on another duel between a Mexican and an Italian team as well as a talent hunt.

